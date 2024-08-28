Aphorio Carter Acquires Colocation Data Center In Denver, Colorado Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphorio Carter Critical Infrastructure Fund, LLC ("Aphorio Carter"), a 506(c) private placement offering focused on critical infrastructure and data center investments, announced today that it has acquired the Centennial Data Center in Centennial, Colorado for approximately $7.3 million.

The property is a colocation data center fully leased to two high-profile, Fortune 500 companies. One of the tenants is a globally recognized leader in the digital infrastructure industry; the other is a major global telecommunications company and one of the largest wireless carriers in the U.S.

Located in the Denver, Colorado market, the Centennial Data Center spans 2.67 acres and features over 30,000 square feet of space, three generator backup systems, and AC/DC power rooms. Adding to Denver's robust fiber optic infrastructure connecting major U.S. markets, its favorable tax policies and economic incentives further bolster Denver's appeal as a data center investment location.

"We are thrilled to further expand our data center portfolio with the acquisition of the Centennial Data Center, aiming to deliver additional value for our investors. Strategically located in Colorado with top-tier tenants and strong investment fundamentals, the facility is an accretive addition for Aphorio Carter. As the demand for data centers and data processing continues to soar, our ability to successfully execute deals in the technology infrastructure space, like this acquisition, reaffirms our commitment to aggregating a strong portfolio of critical assets in the U.S. and creating value through data center real estate," said John Regan, chief investment officer of Aphorio Carter.

This acquisition marks Aphorio Carter's sixth critical infrastructure real estate purchase within the last two years, bringing the Aphorio Carter portfolio to $193 million in critical infrastructure and data center assets under management.

About Aphorio Carter

Aphorio Carter

is a

Carter Funds

company investing in income-producing, mission-critical infrastructure, data centers, and other high-growth, technology-related real estate. Led by a seasoned team with a track record of acquiring 125 data centers worldwide, Aphorio Carter aggregates and manages portfolios of digital infrastructure assets with strategic value-add opportunities for the private investment funds it sponsors. Together, the principals of Aphorio Carter have over a century of experience in the digital infrastructure space with a history totaling $5.3 billion in deal volume. Aphorio Carter targets acquisitions that are net-leased to creditworthy tenants and include wholesale, enterprise, colocation, edge, switch, and cloud data center properties – the critical real estate that powers the digital age.

