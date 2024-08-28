Amir Meets President Of European Council

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning, HE Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the European Union and the prospects for strengthening and developing them were reviewed, in addition to discussing the most prominent regional and international developments.