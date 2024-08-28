(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Container Tracking Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Container Tracking Market is forecast to witness market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031).

The China market dominated the Asia Pacific Container Tracking Market by country in 2023, and should continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $1.80 billion by 2031. The Japan market is registering a CAGR of 7.6% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the India market should showcase a CAGR of 9% during 2024-2031.

The market has become an integral part of the logistics and supply chain sector. One of the key drivers of the market is the need for improved visibility and control over containerized cargo.

In Asia, China is the largest exporter of goods, with exports totaling over $3 trillion in 2022. The country's manufacturing sector, including electronics, textiles, and machinery, relies heavily on efficient logistics and supply chain management. The need to ensure the timely delivery of goods to markets and maintain competitiveness drives the adoption of container tracking technologies.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Asia Pacific Container Tracking Market, by Technology Type

1.4.2 Asia Pacific Container Tracking Market, by Mode of Transportation

1.4.3 Asia Pacific Container Tracking Market, by Offering

1.4.4 Asia Pacific Container Tracking Market, by End-User

1.4.5 Asia Pacific Container Tracking Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the Research

Chapter 2. Market at a Glance

2.1 Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

3.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraints

3.2.3 Market Opportunities

3.2.4 Market Challenges

Chapter 4. Competition Analysis - Global

4.1 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Container Tracking Market by Technology Type

5.1 Asia Pacific GPS Market by Country

5.2 Asia Pacific RFID Market by Country

5.3 Asia Pacific Cellular Market by Country

5.4 Asia Pacific Satellite Market by Country

Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Container Tracking Market by Mode of Transportation

6.1 Asia Pacific Maritime Market by Country

6.2 Asia Pacific Land Market by Country

6.3 Asia Pacific Air Market by Country

Chapter 7. Asia Pacific Container Tracking Market by Offering

7.1 Asia Pacific Software Market by Country

7.2 Asia Pacific Hardware Market by Country

7.3 Asia Pacific Services Market by Country

Chapter 8. Asia Pacific Container Tracking Market by End-User

8.1 Asia Pacific Consumer Goods Market by Country

8.2 Asia Pacific Food & Beverage Market by Country

8.3 Asia Pacific Vehicle Transport Market by Country

8.4 Asia Pacific Healthcare Industry Market by Country

8.5 Asia Pacific Industrial Products Market by Country

8.6 Asia Pacific Others Market by Country

Chapter 9. Asia Pacific Container Tracking Market by Country

9.1 China Container Tracking Market

9.2 Japan Container Tracking Market

9.3 India Container Tracking Market

9.4 South Korea Container Tracking Market

9.5 Australia Container Tracking Market

9.6 Malaysia Container Tracking Market

9.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Container Tracking Market

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1 Orient Overseas Container Line Limited (OOCL)

10.2 A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S

10.3 GoComet

10.4 DP World Logistics FZE (SeaRates)

10.5 Project44

10.6 CMA CGM Group

10.7 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (INTTRA)

10.8 Hapag-Lloyd AG

10.9 Cosco Shipping Lines Co. Ltd.

10.10. Evergreen Marine Corporation (Evergreen Group)

