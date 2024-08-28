Tucker Carlson tells RFK Jr Durov`s detention is ‘hallmark of dictatorship’

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., American journalist Tucker Carlson described the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in Paris, as well as the United States administration's apparent support for it, as indicative of dictatorial practices. Carlson’s comments reflect a growing concern over the erosion of free speech and the role of influence in international matters.



Durov, who was apprehended in Paris last week, is currently being held for questioning related to a comprehensive cybercrime investigation involving his encrypted messaging platform, Telegram. The platform is known for its staunch privacy policies, including a refusal to share user data or chat logs with law enforcement. This commitment to privacy has reportedly attracted scrutiny from intelligence agencies worldwide, which has been cited as a factor in Durov’s arrest.



During the interview, Kennedy, who recently suspended his independent presidential campaign, argued that the First Amendment's protection of free speech should extend to all forms of expression, including content deemed as misinformation or unwelcome. Carlson echoed this sentiment, criticizing the Biden administration for allegedly promoting actions that suppress dissenting opinions. He accused the United States government of encouraging French President Emmanuel Macron to take harsh measures against Durov, framing the situation as a “hallmark of dictatorship.”



Kennedy responded by lamenting the state of free speech in Europe, suggesting that the continent has lost its commitment to democratic values. He drew a parallel between Durov and Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), to criticize the Democratic Party’s perceived deviation from democratic principles. Kennedy’s remarks underscore concerns about the intersection of international politics, privacy rights, and freedom of expression.

