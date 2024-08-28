Trevi Therapeutics To Participate In September Investor And Medical Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics,

(Nasdaq: TRVI ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy HaduvioTM (oral nalbuphine ER) for the of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC), today announced that senior management will be attending the following investor and medical in September.

2024 Healthcare Conference

September 4-6, 2024, Boston, MA

Trevi Representatives:

Jennifer Good, President and CEO, and Lisa Delfini, CFO

European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress 2024

September 7-11, 2024, Vienna, Austria

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 9-11, 2024, New York, NY

Corporate Presentation:

September 10, 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Trevi Representatives:

Lisa Delfini, CFO and Farrell Simon, CCO

Please note, the presentation will be available only to those attending the conference.

2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

September 17-19, 2024, New York, NY

Corporate Presentation:

September 19, 8:35 a.m. – 9:05 a.m. ET

Trevi Representative: Jennifer Good, President and CEO

Register to watch the presentation

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy HaduvioTM (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC). Haduvio is an extended-release (ER) dual ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and μ-opioid receptor antagonist that works both centrally in the brain as well as peripherally in the lungs and has the potential for a synergistic antitussive effect to treat chronic cough. Parenteral nalbuphine is not scheduled by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

The impact of chronic cough is significant and often leads to a decline in patients' social, physical, and psychological quality of life. In IPF, chronic cough may lead to worsening disease and may be associated with a higher risk of progression, death, or need for lung transplant. There are no approved therapies for the treatment of chronic cough in IPF and current treatment options provide minimal benefit to patients. Chronic cough affects up to 10% of the adult population, and Haduvio's expansion into RCC has the potential to reach patients suffering from moderate to severe refractory chronic cough. There are also no approved therapies for RCC in the U.S.

Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for oral nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

