Invert And The Earth Lab Announce First Issuance Of Carbon Credits From Improved Forest Management Projects In The Yucatan Peninsula

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 28, 2024 - Invert ("Invert" or "the Company") , a leading carbon reduction and removal company, and The Earth Lab (TEL), a leading Mexican carbon project developer, are proud to announce the successful first issuance of removal-focused Climate Reserve Tonnes from their groundbreaking Improved Forest Management (IFM) projects in the Yucatan Peninsula. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the organizations' shared strategy to develop high-quality carbon projects to combat climate change, promote sustainable development, and empower local communities.

Bonos Laguna Síjil Noh-Há - a collaborative endeavor between Invert, TEL, and the local ejido community - has been verified under the Climate Action Reserve's Mexico Forest Protocol Version 3.0. This verification confirms the project's impact in preserving and enhancing forest carbon stocks through sustainable management practices. By preventing deforestation, promoting reforestation, and enhancing biodiversity, these projects are effectively reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing carbon sequestration in this important region. With this first issuance, this project brings over 380,000 high-quality, North American IFM Removal Tonnes to market.

Through improved forest management practices, Invert and TEL's Bonos Jaguar del Mayab Portfolio is contributing to the protection of endangered species and the overall health of the ecosystem while collaboration with ejido communities has ensured that local knowledge and needs are integrated into the projects, promoting economic development and environmental stewardship. In addition to enhanced forest stewardship and knowledge transfer, these projects secure an additional income stream for partner ejidos who will receive the majority of carbon revenues through a community social trust.

"Our partnership with The Earth Lab and the ejido communities has been essential to the success of these projects and reaching this important milestone," said Andre Fernandez, CEO of Invert. "Their deep understanding of the local environment and commitment to sustainable practices have enabled us to develop projects that not only benefit the environment but also support the continued livelihood of the local community by bolstering our most important resource in the fight against climate change, nature itself."

"Thanks to Invert's accurate diligence and investment we have been able to achieve this important milestone of the project," said Jorge Calderón, CEO of TEL. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Invert and the ejidos to bring the remainder of our high-integrity projects to market while exploring new opportunities in the region."

Also part of Invert and TEL's carbon project portfolio, Bonos X-Hazil Ruta Sian Ka'an and Bonos Aroma Del Mayab are expected to issue CAR-verified credits later this year.

About Invert

A certified B Corp, Invert is a leading carbon reduction and removal company committed to empowering organizations to take bold climate action. With a mission to drive global goals for decarbonization, Invert is dedicated to making a measurable impact on our planet's future through carbon project origination and financing, and sourcing high-integrity carbon credits for businesses.

About The Earth Lab

The Earth Lab is a leading sustainability and carbon-reduction projects development company committed to improve communities' quality of life, as well as helping them take a deep consciousness of their vital role in climate action. We ́re dedicated to creating measurable, high-quality projects with a landscape vision, specializing in rural and indigenous communities, to learn-from and empower their ancestral wisdom to positively impact our common home.

