Virax Biolabs Announces Distribution Agreement To Commercialize Mpox (Formerly Monkeypox) Virus RT-PCR Detection Kits In Europe And The Middle East

The RT PCR Mpox virus detection kits are CE-marked for sale in Europe and also authorized by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the product regulatory agency for the United Kingdom. These tests perform with a

of 96.7% and specificity of 93.72%, with the ability to deliver results in under 70

"Mpox virus poses a serious threat, and we continue to be committed to equipping healthcare professionals with the necessary tools to diagnose and mitigate its spread," James Foster, CEO of Virax Biolabs. "Our partnership with our suppliers, a leader in sales of diagnostic reagents and equipment related to infectious pathogens, underscores our commitment and enables us to reach at-risk communities across major geographies."

Under the terms of the agreement, Virax is authorized to import, sell and distribute Virax-branded Mpox virus Nucleic Acid Detection Kits in European countries including the United Kingdom, France, Portugal, The Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, as well as the GCC set of nations.

About Virax Biolabs Group Limited

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is an innovative biotechnology company focused on the detection of immune responses to and diagnosis of viral diseases. Virax Biolabs Group Limited is currently developing T-Cell-based test technologies with the intention of providing an immunology profiling platform. T-Cell testing can be particularly effective in the diagnosis and therapeutics of post-viral syndromes such as Long COVID and other chronic conditions linked to immune dysregulation.

