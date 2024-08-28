The Shyft Group To Participate In The 15Th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NOVI, Mich., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF ) ("Shyft" or the "Company"), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, announced today that its management team will be hosting investors at the 15th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor conference on Thursday, August 29, 2024 in Chicago.
About The Shyft Group
The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and ServicesTM and Shyft Specialty VehiclesTM. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue ArcTM EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red DiamondTM Aftermarket Solutions, Builtmore Contract ManufacturingTM, and Independent Truck Upfitters. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,000 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $872 million in 2023. Learn more at
TheShyftGroup .
