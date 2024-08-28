VAXA Technologies Iceland: Groundbreaking Study Reveals Enhanced Natural Vitamin B12 Production In Spirulina Through Photonic Management

The research, published in the journal Discover Food, demonstrates that specific light conditions in photobioreactors significantly increase the levels of biologically active vitamin B12 in Spirulina. The active vitamin B12 content achieved is comparable to that found in beef, making Spirulina a promising substitute for traditional animal-derived vitamin B12 sources.

Vitamin B12 deficiency affects over a billion people worldwide, leading to serious health issues. This study presents Spirulina as a viable, sustainable alternative to traditional animal sources, reducing environmental impacts from livestock farming.

Professor Issac Berzin, CTO of VAXA, the company that invented the technology behind the breakthrough, remarked, "These findings are a significant step forward in biotechnology and sustainable nutrition. Located in Iceland next to a geothermal power plant VAXA leverage plant's resources and Icelandic pristine water to optimise photonic management and produce Spirulina with high levels of active vitamin B12, providing a viable alternative to animal-based sources and addressing a critical nutritional deficiency in a sustainable manner."

VAXA Technologies is expanding it's successful ÖRLÖ food supplement line with the addition of Icelandic Ultra Spirulina products, allowing consumers to enjoy the benefits of active B12 from sustainable nutrition.

Press Inquiries: [email protected]



About the Research Team

The study was conducted by researchers from Reichman University, University of Cambridge, University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (Vienna), Ruppin Academic Center, Danish Technological Institute, and MATIS-Food and Biotech Research and Development, Iceland.

About VAXA technologies

VAXA ( ), a global food & climate tech company that has developed a new scientific approach for sustainable production of microalgae with meaningful CO2 offset impact. Strategically located in Iceland adjacent to one of the world's largest geothermal power plants, VAXA's Energy 2 Food novel indoor technology platform uses advanced biotechnology implemented in scalable food grade production facility. By decoupling food production from land, water and Greenhouse Gas emission resources VAXA created the first natural ingredient

able to replace meat and saving over 100 Million Ton of CO2 over the next decade.

This information was brought to you by Cision

The following files are available for download: