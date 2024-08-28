Alaska Energy Metals Debuts As Presenter At The Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 29Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alaska Metals invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaska Energy Metals (TSXV: AEMC) (OTCQB: AKEMF) (FRA: V7F) today announced its participation in the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Inference hosted by on Thursday, August 29th at 1:00 PM ET. Alaska Energy Metals CEO and President, Gregory Beischer, will virtually present insights on the company's projects and provide a deep dive into the company's progress to date and ongoing drilling and exploration programs.



Company Highlights:



Experienced Alaskan management team

Drilling has confirmed a large accumulation of nickel

More than 3.9 billion pounds of nickel Indicated Resource 814 Mt @ 0.29% NiEq

More than 4.2 billion pounds of nickel Inferred Resource 896 Mt @ 0.27% NiEq

Drilling and updated resource calculation analysis underway

Deposit is open in all directions

Current drilling is designed to trace a higher-grade core zone at surface along strike

Favorable jurisdiction and infrastructure Domestic nickel and other critical and strategic metals are crucial for America's electric energy expansion



DATE: Thursday, August 29th

TIME: 1:00 – 1:30 pm ET

LINK:

One-to-one meeting times can be booked for Thursday, August 29th, Friday, August 30th, and Tuesday, September 3rd, between 9AM EDT and 5PM EDT. These meetings can be booked through the portal linked above.

This will be a live, interactive online event inviting investors to ask the company questions in real time. If attendees cannot join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at

About Alaska Energy Metals

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (AEMC) is an Alaska-based corporation with offices in Anchorage and Vancouver working to sustainably deliver the critical materials needed for national security and a bright energy future, while generating superior returns for shareholders.

AEMC is focused on delineating and developing the large-scale, bulk tonnage, polymetallic Eureka deposit containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. Located in Interior Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, its flagship project, Nikolai, is well-situated to become a significant domestic source of strategic energy-related metals for North America. AEMC also holds a secondary project, 'Angliers-Belleterre,' in western Quebec. Today, material sourcing demands excellence in environmental performance, carbon mitigation and the responsible management of human and financial capital. AEMC works every day to earn and maintain the respect and confidence of the public and believes that ESG performance is measured by action and led from the top.

