Valoe Postpones The Disclosure Of Its Half-Year Financial Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Valoe Corporation Release 28 August 2024 at 14.35 Finnish time

Unlike previously announced, Valoe Corporation (“the Company) will disclose its Half-year Report on Monday 30 September 2024. The Company has previously announced that the Report was scheduled to be published on 29 August 2024. Valoe postpones the disclosure because the Half-year Financial Report has not yet been completed due to the restructuring proceedings in the Company.

In Mikkeli 28 August 2024

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:

Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation

Tel. +358 40 521 6082

email: ...

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki

Main media



Valoe Corporation designs, manufacturers, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe's applications are based on the company's own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company's cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.