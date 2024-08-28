Bathroom Accessories Market Report 2024-2028: Discover The Trends And Challenges Impacting Market Growth, Which Is Projected To Grow By $8.31 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bathroom Accessories 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bathroom accessories market is forecasted to grow by USD 8.31 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by growing awareness about sanitary and personal hygiene, increase in the availability of private-label brands, and growth of the organized retail sector.

This study identifies the advent of smart bathrooms as one of the prime reasons driving the bathroom accessories market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for premium bathroom accessories and increasing availability of towel warmers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The bathroom accessories market is segmented as below:



By Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

By Application



Residential

Commercial

By Region



APAC



Europe



North America



South America Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bathroom accessories market vendors.

Also, the bathroom accessories market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



American Specialties Inc.

Bradley Corp.

Duravit AG

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc.

Fujian Xinchang Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd.

Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC

Hansgrohe SE

Jacuzzi Brands LLC

Jaquar India

Kohler Co.

LIXIL Corp.

Masco Corp.

Moen Inc.

Norcros plc

Novellini S.p.A.

Oras Ltd.

Roca Sanitario SA

Sloan Valve Co.

Toto Ltd. Villeroy and Boch AG

