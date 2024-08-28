(MENAFN) In recent comments, Hisham Hamdan, Lebanon's former ambassador to Mexico, voiced a satirical yet poignant critique of the current situation involving Hezbollah and Israeli military actions. On the Southern website, Hamdan highlighted the irony of Lebanese citizens bearing the brunt of the conflict, while Iranian-supplied missiles continue to be launched from Lebanon. He suggested that the sacrifices made by Lebanese citizens are serving to preserve the status and safety of Hezbollah’s leadership, shielding them from direct Israeli retaliation.



Hamdan's remarks underscore the broader context of regional tensions, where the Lebanese population, particularly those residing in the suburbs of Beirut and southern Lebanon, is forced into a state of constant fear and displacement due to Israeli strikes. Despite the ongoing distress, Hamdan implied that the Lebanese are enduring these hardships in a manner that paradoxically upholds a form of "glory" or pride associated with Hezbollah's defiance.



Similarly, Lebanese essayist Hazem al-Amin offered a sharp critique of the narrative presented by both Israeli and Hezbollah leadership. In an article published on the Lebanese website Daraj, al-Amin accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of fabricating victories to placate the Israeli public. He dismissed claims of the destruction of thousands of rockets by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) as part of a broader strategy to create the illusion of success. Al-Amin argued that this manufactured triumph is intended to provide a semblance of victory to a society grappling with its own internal failures.



Moreover, al-Amin's critique extends beyond Hezbollah to its opponents within Lebanon. He suggested that the inability of Hezbollah's rivals to effectively challenge the dominance of Iranian influence in Lebanon further compounds the nation’s political paralysis. According to al-Amin, these opponents have struggled to make meaningful statements or actions that could counter the darkness imposed by Iran’s hegemony.



In summary, both Hamdan and al-Amin's observations highlight a complex interplay of political and social dynamics in Lebanon. While Hezbollah maintains its position through a blend of defiance and reliance on external support, the Lebanese people face the harsh realities of conflict and displacement. At the same time, Israeli actions and internal political struggles further complicate the landscape, leaving Lebanon in a state of uncertainty and tension.

