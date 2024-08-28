Priyanka Chopra’S Daughter Malti Marie Makes Instagram Debut

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was recently in Mumbai for her brother Siddharth Chopra's engagement ceremony, has debuted the Instagram handle of her daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

On Wednesday, Priyanka took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of her daughter. She also mentioned the official Instagram handle of her little bundle of joy.

While, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas have been fiercely protective of their daughter, and refrained from showing her face in social media, the actress now feels it's time for her daughter to have her own Instagram account.

Priyanka recently visited India briefly for her brother's engagement. She had shared pictures and videos from the ceremony. Siddharth Chopra, held a ring ceremony with his partner, actress Neelam Upadhyaya, in Mumbai, India on August 23.

Sharing the video and a throwback picture, Priyanka wrote in the caption,“And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends and families, on our dad's birthday. Their ring ceremony @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya @drmadhuakhourichopra”.

For the ceremony, the actress wore a stunning saree channelling her inner desi girl.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in the second of her spy-thriller streaming show 'Citadel'. As per reports, the 2nd season of the global series is set to begin production this year, with Joe Russo directing.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be returning to her role of Nadia along with Richard Madden, who essays the role of Mason Kane. The Russo brothers serve as executive producers on the global series.

She also recently wrapped up the period film 'The Bluff'. On the occasion of the film's wrap up, she had shared a fun video of herself wearing a face mask on the sets. She had shared a light-hearted video, in which she could be seen sporting a skincare sheet mask.