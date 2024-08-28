Petscreening's Fidoalert Named Pet Solution Of The Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Lost-and-Found Pet Recognized by the 2024 Pet Innovation Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening , which offers the rental industry's first and leading pet policy management software at no charge to property owners and managers, today announced that its FidoAlert platform has been named Pet Solution of the Year by the 2024 Pet Innovation Awards.

FidoAlert is a lost-and-found pet solution created by PetScreening Founder and CEO John Bradford, designed to reunite

lost dogs and cats (TabbyAlert) with their owners. The platform features a text-based amber alert system for pets and includes more than 1.3 million registered

throughout the U.S., including Puerto Rico. Pet owners who enroll their pets into the free FidoAlert network can generate text and email alerts when a pet is lost or found.

"We're humbled to receive this esteemed recognition from the 2024 Pet Innovation Awards, and we firmly believe FidoAlert will continue to make a significant difference in the world of pets," Bradford said. "We know pets are family, and the objective of FidoAlert is to significantly reduce the number of lost pets who never find their way home. The American Humane Association estimates that approximately 10 million dogs and cats go missing each year, and it's our goal to reacquaint as many of them as we can with their owners. So far, we've been able to locate more than 35,000 lost pets with the help of FidoAlert."



Any pet owner in the U.S. can enroll their pets into the free FidoAlert network-or TabbyAlert, for cats-and can generate SMS-text and email alerts when a pet is lost or found. Pet owners self-register their pets through the secure platform and can enter up to 10 trusted emergency contacts. If a registered pet owner loses their pet, they can initiate a lost pet alert that sends a text message with a digital "lost pet" flier to everyone in the network who is within a few miles of the location where the pet was lost. The text alert includes the pet's photo and other helpful information to create near-instantaneous awareness about the lost pet. The digital flier is also shareable on social media platforms.

Every registered pet receives a free customized pet tag engraved with the pet's name, unique ID number and unique QR code. Anyone who finds a lost pet wearing one of these tags can easily scan the QR code with a cell phone and initiate a FidoAlert, even if they are not enrolled in the network. Almost instantaneously, the pet's owner and all of their trusted emergency contacts receive a text message and email notifying them that their lost pet has been found, along with information connecting them to their pet's finder.

The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services and products in the highly competitive pet-care industry. The platform recognizes winners across several categories, including pet apparel, bowls, collars, food, accessories and services such as grooming and clipping.

Offering the industry's first and leading pet policy management software, PetScreeningTM helps housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating opportunities for pet-related revenue. The digital screening platform standardizes risk

assessment for household pets by providing a digital Pet Profile and FIDO Score for each pet screened. PetScreening also streamlines the assistance animal accommodation request review process while following HUD guidelines, and it helps limit unauthorized pets. The platform seamlessly integrates with third-party software such as Yardi, OneSite, Entrata, ResMan, Rent Manager, Appfolio and many more. As a fast-growing innovator in the rental housing technology space, PetScreening has received multiple awards and honors in recent years, including recognition from the Inc. 5000, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, the NC TECH Awards and the Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50. For more information, visit .

