Healthcare consultants thrive in the quickly changing landscape of healthcare regulations and the swift progression of healthcare technology. Unprecedented events like the pandemic added to demand, where hospitals turned to crisis management consultants, provoking growth in the number of consultants while stoking competition.

The diversity of clients for these new consultants -- healthcare providers, insurance companies, government agencies and pharmaceutical companies -- creates multiple revenue streams, all supporting industry revenue growing at a CAGR of 3.4% through 2024 to total $9.1 billion when revenue increased 1.3% in 2024 alone.

Trends and Insights



Client diversity supports performance.

Diverse downstream clients and the industry's variety of consulting services ensure consistent growth, even during economic fluctuations. Virtual and augmented reality are making inroads in healthcare.

Consulting firms must pinpoint how these technologies can address various client needs, enhancing service delivery and client satisfaction. Healthcare consulting firms are located in population centers.

These firms cluster near business hubs because healthcare establishments and related industries concentrate in dense urban areas. In-house provision continues to challenge profit. Healthcare companies can save money in the long run by hiring and training in-house staff for specialized roles like corporate strategy and IT, reducing demand for consultants.

Healthcare reform drives care providers to consultants

Healthcare reform in the United States forces hospitals and other care providers to realign their operations to accommodate millions of previously uninsured Americans and comply with new regulatory requirements. Based on state policy, changing Medicaid reimbursement rates encourages healthcare providers to seek help from consultants to mitigate volatility.

Key Highlights



Healthcare spending surge will benefit consulting revenue Total health expenditures will grow substantially over the next five years, resulting in more significant revenue for healthcare providers, enabling them to afford consulting services.

