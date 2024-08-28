Successbooks® Announces Collaboration With Geoff Green For The E-Myth Evolution Co-Authored With Michael E. Gerber

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Geoff Green

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA , August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce a collaboration with Geoff Green, who will contribute his story to the eagerly awaited book, "The E-Myth Evolution," co-authored with the esteemed Michael E. Gerber and a distinguished team of writers.

"The E-Myth Evolution" aims to captivate readers with its powerful narratives of overcoming challenges and achieving remarkable success.

About Geoff Green:

With over four decades of experience, Geoff Green has established himself as a trusted business adviser, corporate lawyer, and active investor, working with entrepreneurs and founders of high-growth, innovative businesses. His expertise lies in building robust enterprise value, preparing businesses for successful exits, and achieving profitable outcomes for founders and shareholders alike. Geoff's extensive experience includes serving on boards, advisory boards, and in various senior roles at some of Australia's top law firms, as well as the Australian Securities & Investments Commission.



Geoff has been instrumental in the development and sale of pioneering private enterprises such as BSX, an alternative stock exchange, and Fliteboard, the leading electric surfboard company globally. Over 20 years ago, he founded his business advisory practice, GRG Momentum, to help entrepreneurs build strong enterprise value and achieve successful business exits.



Known for his high-quality, focused, and commercially pragmatic approach, Geoff emphasizes strategy and execution. His strong strategic thinking, facilitation skills, and ability to navigate complex commercial issues have earned him a stellar reputation. Geoff also understands the emotional challenges entrepreneurs face when exiting their businesses and offers well-reasoned, cooperative solutions.



Geoff is the author of the acclaimed book, "The Smart Business Exit: Getting Rewarded for Your Blood, Sweat and Tears." He is a frequent contributor to mainstream and online media, a popular guest on business webinars and podcasts, and a sought-after speaker on high-growth business strategies and successful business exits.



Learn more at:

.GRG Momentum

SuccessBooks® is honored to have Geoff on board for "The E-Myth Evolution" and looks forward to the invaluable insights he will contribute to this transformative book. Stay tuned for the release of "The E-Myth Evolution."

SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.