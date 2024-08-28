Quantious Celebrates Second Consecutive Year On Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine announced that Quantious ranks #3316 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. This marks Quantious' second consecutive year on the list, an impressive feat that underscores the company's outstanding creativity and commitment to providing top-tier marketing solutions for leading companies.

The Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven look at the most dynamic and successful companies across various industries. Microsoft, Chobani, Patagonia and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Quantious' rapid growth over the past three years reflects the power of their people-first approach, which has not only fueled their success but also attracted increased demand from clients, securing their place on this esteemed list.

"We are honored to once again be recognized among the nation's fastest growing enterprises," said Lisa Larson-Kelley, Founder and CEO of Quantious.

"Our continued growth is a testament to our team's dedication, ingenuity, and drive to make an impact for our clients – whether it's through finding efficiencies, leveraging emerging technologies, or simply a fresh take on their marketing strategies or processes."

"Investing in our team isn't just about creating a positive work environment-it's about fueling a cycle of success," added Katie Brown, Chief Operating Officer at Quantious. Together, Larson-Kelley and Brown actively seek opportunities to support and empower their team. Beyond regular activities like virtual happy hours, meditation sessions, and routine check-ins, leadership recognizes the importance of investing in their team members' professional development, both inside and outside the workplace. A team favorite is "Camp Quantious," an annual workcation that strengthens connections and aligns the team on the state of the business. "What we give to our people comes back to us, multiplied, as client demand and team satisfaction grow hand in hand. We've seen firsthand that a thriving team results in a thriving business."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

For more information about Quantious and their offerings, please visit Quantious .

About Quantious:

Quantious is a marketing agency with over a decade's experience specializing in emerging technology and developer audiences. With a client-centric approach and an unyielding focus on quality and efficiency, Quantious is the premier marketing partner for top tech companies.

Contact:

Pia Mitchell

[email protected]

SOURCE Quantious