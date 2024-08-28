Sylvox To Showcase Cutting-Edge Full-Scenario TV Innovations At IFA Berlin 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERLIN, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sylvox , the world's first full-scenario TV brand, is set to make waves at this year's IFA in Berlin and revolutionize how consumers experience entertainment across various scenarios. Sylvox's innovative approach aims to make full-scenario TV as common as regular TVs.

A Glimpse into the Future of Full-Scenario TV: Sylvox's Key Highlights at IFA

Sylvox IFA 2024 Booth

At booth H20-103, Sylvox will present two distinct product categories. The consumer television products are crafted to deliver unparalleled entertainment and immersive audiovisual experiences, while the commercial display solutions are engineered to enhance consumer experiences in commercial environments.

Revolutionizing Outdoor Entertainment: The Next-Gen Google Waterproof Outdoor TV – All-in-one Smart Cinema Series Outdoor TV

Sylvox's flagship TV in the consumer TV lineup is its latest all-in-one smart cinema series waterproof outdoor TV. Engineered for outdoor entertainment, this outdoor TV boasts an impressive 3500 nits peak brightness, ensuring vivid and sharp visuals even in direct sunlight. The dynamic backlight technology not only further enhances the viewing experience by adapting to the surrounding light conditions, delivering optimal picture quality at all times, but also contributes to energy efficiency.

With an IP55 waterproof rating, the cinema series outdoor TV is built to withstand the elements, making it ideal for patios, poolside setups, and outdoor living spaces. It not only elevates outdoor entertainment but also redefines what's possible in outdoor TV technology.

Portability Meets Performance: Smart 15.6'' Portable Waterproof Battery-Powered TV

For those on the go, Sylvox introduces a smart 15.6'' portable waterproof battery-powered TV that combines convenience with robust performance. It is perfect for adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts who don't want to compromise on entertainment quality while exploring the great outdoors, ensuring that they can enjoy their favorite shows, movies, or games anywhere, anytime. With an IP66 waterproof rating, this 15.6'' portable TV is designed to endure harsh conditions, making it a reliable companion in any environment.

Transforming Commercial Spaces: 55'' Digital Signage TV with Control 4 System

On the commercial side, Sylvox is set to introduce its 55'' Digital Signage TV with control 4 system, which is designed for high-traffic commercial environments, this digital signage TV features an ultra-high brightness of 2000 nits, ensuring clear and vibrant displays even in brightly lit areas.

What sets it apart is its integration with Control 4 system that allows users to remotely manage content, update displays, and control the device from any location. This functionality is particularly valuable for businesses that require dynamic, up-to-date content delivery without the hassle of manual updates.

Engage and Win: Exciting Booth Activities and Giveaways

At IFA 2024, Sylvox will engage attendees with an interactive spin-the-wheel lucky draw event at booth H20-103. Participants will have the chance to win some of Sylvox's top-tier products, including the 43'' waterproof outdoor TV, 15.6'' kitchen TV, and other exciting prizes.

Join Us at IFA 2024

Sylvox invites media, industry professionals, and consumers alike to visit booth H20-103 at IFA 2024. Experience the future of full-scenario TV, engage with the Sylvox team, and discover how Sylvox is redefining the full-scenario TV landscape and entertainment with its innovative products and commitment to quality.

For more information, please visit Sylvox or contact us at [email protected]



Media Contact:

Contact Person: Rebecca Zhang

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Sylvox