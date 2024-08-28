Ionis To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, (Nasdaq: IONS ) today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:



2024 Healthcare on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2024

A live webcast of these presentations can be accessed on the Investors & section of the Ionis website at . A replay will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

For three decades, Ionis has invented medicines that bring better futures to people with serious diseases. Ionis currently has five marketed medicines and a leading pipeline in neurology, cardiology, and other areas of high patient need. As the pioneer in RNA-targeted medicines, Ionis continues to drive innovation in RNA therapies in addition to advancing new approaches in gene editing. A deep understanding of disease biology and industry-leading technology propels our work, coupled with a passion and urgency to deliver life-changing advances for patients.

