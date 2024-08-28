PLBY To Participate At The Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference On September 12, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) , a leading lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, today announced that management will present at the Lake Street Capital Markets 8th Annual Best Ideas Growth“Big8” in New York City.



Management, including leadership of its new content and digital team, will conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors, discussing the planned relaunch of the iconic magazine with an annual edition to be released in February 2025, the worldwide search for the 2024 Playmate of the Year, as well as new agreements related to licensing and initiatives to enhance PLBY's balance sheet.

Interested conference attendees can email their Lake Street representative to schedule a meeting, or contact ... for more information.

About the Lake Street“Big8” Conference

Lake Street Capital Markets is a research-powered investment bank focused on growth companies. The Best Ideas Growth Conference is Lake Street's annual invitation-only event, featuring dynamic, small-cap companies interacting with top institutional investors. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via one-on-one & group meeting formats. Learn more about Lake Street at .

About PLBY Group, Inc.

PLBY Group, Inc. is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. PLBY Group's flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. PLBY Group's mission-to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure-builds upon over 70 years of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right. Learn more at .

Contact:

Media: ...

Investors: Matt Chesler, CFA – ...