Bolt Biotherapeutics To Participate In Upcoming September Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies for the of cancer, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming in September:





22 nd Annual Global Healthcare

Fireside chat on Friday, Sept. 6, at 7:00 a.m. EDT (4:00 a.m. PDT)

H.C. Wainwright 26 th Annual Global Investment Conference

Company presentation available on Monday, Sept. 9, at 7:00am EDT (4:00 a.m. PDT)

A webcast of the presentations will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Bolt's website at Archived replays will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Bolt Biotherapeutics' pipeline candidates are built on the Company's deep expertise in myeloid biology and cancer drug development. The Company's pipeline includes BDC-3042, a first-in-class agonist antibody that activates macrophages by targeting Dectin-2, and BDC-4182, a next-generation BoltbodyTM Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) clinical candidate targeting claudin 18.2. BDC-3042 is currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation trial that includes patients with any of seven different solid tumor types. BDC-4182 is supported by strong in vitro and in vivo data demonstrating potent anti-tumor activity, and activities are underway to support the initiation of clinical trials in 2025. Bolt Biotherapeutics is also developing additional BoltbodyTM ISACs in strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit .

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Matthew DeYoung

Argot Partners

(212) 600-1902

...