Factset Schedules Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global digital and enterprise solutions provider, announced today that it will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter fiscal 2024, ending August 31, 2024, on Thursday, September 19, 2024. FactSet will also host a call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

The following information is provided for investors who would like to participate in the conference call: Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time Participant Registration: FactSet Q4 2024 Earnings Call Registration

Please register for the conference call using the above link before the call starts. The conference call platform will register your name and organization and provide dial-in numbers and a unique access pin. The call will include a live Q&A session.

The earnings presentation slides will be available on our investor relations website at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on September 19, 2024, 30 minutes before the earnings call begins.

A replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website from September 19, 2024, to September 19, 2025, after 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The earnings call transcript will be available via FactSet CallStreet.

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to more than 8,000 global clients, including over 208,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side, as well as wealth managers, private equity firms, and corporations, achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P 500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award winner. Learn more at and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Ali van Nes

+1.203.810.2273

Megan Kovach

+1.512.736.2795

