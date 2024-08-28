Azerbaijan's New National Strategy For Efficient Use Of Water Resources Set For Approval
8/28/2024 7:16:43 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan is poised to approve its "National Strategy for
Efficient Use of Water Resources," according to Rafig Verdiyev,
Deputy Director of the Department of Environmental Policy at the
Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.
Verdiyev announced the forthcoming approval during the "Role of
Water Management Systems in Climate-Resistant Agriculture: COP29
Round Table Discussions," Azernews reports.
The strategy, which has been presented to the government, aims
to enhance water resource management and promote sustainable
socio-economic development and water security. It outlines a
comprehensive plan with short-term (6 years), medium-term (6-12
years), and long-term (12-18 years) goals.
Verdiyev emphasized that the strategy will bolster Azerbaijan's
regulatory and organisational framework for water management. It
includes the development of a monitoring system to assess the
ecological status of water bodies-both surface and underground-and
will feature the creation of a comprehensive database.
Additionally, the strategy will focus on improving drinking water
supply and advancing wastewater treatment systems.
