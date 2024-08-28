Succinic Acid Market Expected To Reach USD 271.55 Billion By 2030, With A Projected CAGR Of 6.2%: Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Succinic Acid Market

Succinic Acid: A versatile chemical with growing demand in bioplastics, pharmaceuticals, and food industries, driven by the shift to sustainable solutions.

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Succinic Acid Overview

The global succinic acid market is witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for bio-based chemicals and the rising applications of succinic acid across various industries. Valued at approximately USD 171.34 million in 2023, the market is projected to reach USD 271.55 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The demand for succinic acid is primarily fueled by its applications in the production of 1,4-butanediol (BDO), which is essential for manufacturing spandex and other polymers, as well as its use in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries.

The market is segmented into bio-based and petro-based succinic acid, with bio-based variants gaining traction due to their sustainability and lower environmental impact. The increasing consumer preference for organic and eco-friendly products is driving the adoption of bio-succinic acid, particularly in cosmetics and food additives. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market, with a projected CAGR of 6.8%, driven by rising industrial activities and demand for sustainable products in countries like China and India.

As the industry shifts towards greener alternatives, the succinic acid market is well-positioned for growth, reflecting a broader trend towards sustainability and the reduction of reliance on fossil fuels. The combination of regulatory support, technological advancements, and evolving consumer preferences is expected to further enhance the market's expansion in the coming years.

Drivers Propelling the Succinic Acid Market Growth

The succinic acid market is experiencing robust growth driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for bio-based chemicals as consumers become more environmentally conscious and governments implement regulations promoting sustainable practices. The growing preference for succinic acid over butane-based chemical compounds in the production of various chemicals is expected to boost demand for bio-based succinic acid.

Another major driver is the expanding industrial sector, particularly the rising use of succinic acid in the synthesis of 1,4-butanediol (BDO), polyurethane, and tetrahydrofuran. BDO is a key raw material in the production of spandex, which has high demand due to its flexibility and strength. The increasing use of succinic acid in coatings, driven by growth in the construction and automotive industries, is also contributing to market expansion.

Restraints Hindering the Succinic Acid Market Growth

Despite the positive drivers, the succinic acid market faces several restraints that could limit its growth potential. One significant challenge is the high production costs associated with bio-based succinic acid compared to petroleum-based alternatives. The technological complexities involved in the production process also pose a barrier to wider adoption.

Global chemical supply chains have been undergoing stress during 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing trade wars, coronavirus crisis, and global protectionism, particularly in China which dictates a significant portion of the market. These disruptions can impact the availability and pricing of raw materials essential for succinic acid production.

Opportunities for Growth in the Succinic Acid Market

The succinic acid market presents numerous opportunities for expansion, particularly in the pharmaceutical and personal care industries. The non-toxic, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties of succinic acid make it an attractive ingredient in various applications. The rising demand for organic cosmetic products is expected to boost consumption of bio-based succinic acid in the United States.

The growing adoption of succinic acid in the food industry as a preservative and additive is another opportunity, especially in emerging markets like India and China. The increasing use of succinic acid supplements and tablets due to rising health consciousness is also expected to drive market growth.

Technological advancements aimed at improving production efficiency and reducing costs can unlock new market segments and applications for succinic acid. Strategic partnerships between manufacturers and end-use industries can further enhance innovation and drive market expansion.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

North America

North America is currently the dominant region in the succinic acid market, projected to account for a significant share of approximately 32.9% by the end of 2030. The region's growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for succinic acid in various applications, particularly in the food and beverage industry, where it is used as a food additive and preservative. The United States is leading this market, with a valuation of US$ 48.8 million in 2023, and is expected to maintain a substantial market share due to high consumer spending on personal care and cosmetic products. The rising awareness of organic and bio-based products is also contributing to the growth of succinic acid in North America.

Europe

Europe is another key region in the succinic acid market, known for its stringent regulations on hazardous chemicals and a strong push towards sustainable and bio-based alternatives. The European market is characterized by a high demand for bio-succinic acid, driven by the region's commitment to environmental sustainability and the reduction of plastic waste. The market is expected to grow as industries increasingly adopt succinic acid for various applications, including pharmaceuticals, coatings, and biodegradable plastics. The focus on developing greener substitutes in response to regulatory pressures is likely to enhance the market's growth in Europe.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market for succinic acid, with a projected CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is fueled by rising industrial activities, particularly in countries like China and India, where there is a growing demand for succinic acid in food additives, pharmaceuticals, and bioplastics. The availability of low-cost labor and raw materials in the region is also encouraging the establishment of production facilities, further driving market growth. As awareness of sustainable products increases, the demand for bio-based succinic acid is expected to rise significantly in this region.

List Of Key Companies Profiled

BioAmber

GC Innovation America

Succinity GmbH

Reverdia

Nippon Shokubai

BASF SE

Myriant Corporatio

Parchem

Dow Chemicals

Ernesto Ventos S.A.

Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Market Segmentation 2024 to 2032

Succinic Acid Market By Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Bio-Based Succinic Acid

Petro-Based Succinic Acid

Succinic Acid Market By End-Use Industry, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Industrial

Food & Beverage

Coatings

Pharmaceutical

