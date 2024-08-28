Protective Fabrics Market Worth $ 5.79 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Protective Fabrics Market

“Protective Fabrics Market: Exactitude Consultancy Research Report Offers Comprehensive Overview and Future Projections”

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Protective Fabrics Market Overview:

Revenue from the global Protective Fabrics Market size is estimated to reach US$ 4,197.50 million in 2023. The market has been analyzed to climb to a value of US$ 5.79 billion by the end of 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.31% over the next decade.

Protective fabric is a type of textile product that shields against the harmful elements of the surroundings to keep the person or item safe. There is anticipated significant growth in the global protective fabrics market soon due to rising demand from sectors like building & construction and healthcare. Increasing worries about the safety of industrial workers also propel the demand for protective fabric. Tough U.S. government rules on worker safety, like OSHA and flammable fabrics act by the consumer product safety commission, are also fueling the demand for protective fabric in the foreseeable future.

Gain Access to the Complete Report @

Competitive Rivalry:

The Protective Fabrics market supports a range of applications, including supply chain analytics, risk analysis, demand forecasting, and vendor management. Solutions in this market encompass various modules such as financial surveys, real-time and batch data analysis, category management, and compliance management. Implementing these modules enhances data optimization, automates data cleansing, and facilitates sourcing category analysis.

Vital Companies Profiled in the Report are: DuPont, Teijin Limited, Milliken & Company, TenCate Protective Fabrics, Glen Raven, Inc., Lakeland Industries, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Klopman International, Sioen Industries NV, Ansell Limited, 3M Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., and others.

Recent Development:

In October 2021, Teijin Limited announced its carbon fiber subsidiary Renegade Materials Corporation, a leading US-based supplier of highly heat resistant thermoset prepregs, resins, and adhesives for the aerospace industry, will expand its prepreg production by 2.5 times. Operation of the new production lines will commence in January 2022.

In April 2023, DuPont announced the launch of its new Tyvek® Xpert FR fabric, which is designed to provide superior flame resistance and thermal protection.

In May 2023, 3M released its new 3MTM ScotchgardTM Fire Resistant Fabrics, which are designed to provide protection against flames, heat, and sparks.

In June 2023, Honeywell announced the expansion of its Nomex® fabric production capacity in China.

Protective Fabrics Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing use of different industrial safety standards and regulations: The gradual acceptance of various industrial safety standards and regulations is projected to boost the need for different kinds of personal protective gear and protective clothing items crafted from protective materials like coveralls, flame-resistant suits, protective gloves, and footwear. Therefore, the increasing emphasis on industrial safety on a global scale is projected to boost the expansion of the worldwide protective fabrics sector in the upcoming period.

Restraints:

Expensive protective fabrics: Protective fabrics come with a high price tag because of the expensive raw materials and labor-intensive production methods. Materials such as aramid, PBI, polyester, polyolefins, cotton, and polyamide are utilized in the production of protective fabrics. A standard FR treated cotton coverall or shirt & pant set typically costs between $80 and $90 per set. Alternatively, a FR Meta-Aramid coverall or shirt & pant combination is priced at USD 120 to 150 per set. Consequently, the price of arc-rated protective fabrics rises in correlation with each escalation in exposure rating.

Opportunity:

Researchers are investigating methods to use phase change materials in protective clothing to enhance flame resistance and lower burn injury risks. In a 2017 study by Mengmeng Zhao from the University of Akron, it was found that integrating PCMs into firefighter protective clothing enhanced thermal protection and lowered the risk of second-degree burns. Therefore, the incorporation of PCMs in the manufacturing of protective garments is anticipated to transform the worldwide protective fabrics industry and enhance product penetration significantly in the projected time frame.

Market Segments by Protective Fabrics

Protective Fabrics Market by Raw Material, 2020-2029, (USD Billion) (Square Meter)

Aramid

Polyester

Polybenzimidazole Fiber (PBI)

Cotton Fibers

Polyolefins

Polyamide

Protective Fabrics Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion) (Square Meter)

Ballistic & Mechanical Resistant

Thermal, Fire- and Heat-Resistant Fabrics

Chemical-Resistant Fabrics

UV-Resistant Fabrics

Others

Protective Fabrics Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Billion) (Square Meter)

Firemen suits

Industrial Protective Clothing

Space Suits

Healthcare & Laboratories

Arc flash suits

Others

Protective Fabrics Market by End Use Industry, 2020-2029, (USD Billion) (Square Meter)

Building & construction

Oil & gas

Healthcare

Law enforcement & military

Others

To receive a PDF sample of the report, visit

#request-a-sample

Dominance of Thermal, Fire- and Heat-Resistant Fabrics in the Protective Fabrics Industry

Fire & heat-resistant fabrics are the most rapidly growing type of protective fabrics, based on their type. Increasing interest from end-user sectors is propelling the market for fire & heat-resistant fabrics. There is anticipated growth in the demand for fire and heat-resistant fabrics due to their superior strength and resistance to fire and high temperatures. Because of their characteristics, they are in high demand for security and protection purposes. The rising need for protective clothing like helmets, jackets, fire resistant garments, gear for firefighters, and equipment is fueling the market for fire and heat-resistant fabrics.

On the basis of application, The industrial protective fabrics consist of three layers, which include a moisture barrier and an outer shell. Additionally, they possess a thermal layer that guarantees air circulation, moisture resistance, and protection from chemicals. The increasing demand for fire-resistant PPE in construction, oil and gas, military, mining, and chemical sectors will boost the worldwide utilization of protective fabrics for firefighter uniforms.

The healthcare and laboratories sector is projected to increase by more than 10.6% annually until 2030, driven by the increased need for PPE in medical laboratories and healthcare establishments. Protective clothing is necessary to shield workers from blood splashes, pathogen penetration, and infectious body fluids. The heightened risk of infectious disease spread will lead to greater usage of protective textiles in healthcare personal protective equipment (PPE).

Protective Fabrics Market Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific market held the second-highest percentage in 2023 and is expected to experience an 8.12% compound annual growth rate in the coming years. The rise in the market is due to the increasing urbanization and industrialization, particularly in the medical and waste management fields, in Asia-Pacific's developing economies like China, Japan, and southeast Asian countries. In 2020, China held the top position in both production and consumption of protective fabrics within the Asia-Pacific region. The main driver of market growth in China is the expanding medical infrastructure and population.

In 2023, North America had the largest market share of 34.06% in the global Protective Fabrics market and is expected to have the highest compound annual growth rate of 6.88%. The main reason driving the growth of the protective fabrics market in North America is the strong presence of military and healthcare manufacturers in the region.

The robust demand for protective fabrics for flame, fire, heat resistance, and thermal applications is the main driver of the European market. In Europe in 2023, Germany had the biggest portion, with France coming in second place. The growth of industrialization and higher disposable income among consumers will probably fuel the markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

We offer report customization based on our clients' specific requirements:

– Country-level analysis for 5+ countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of 5+ key market players.

– 40+ free analyst hours to cover any additional data points.

Browse More Reports:

Flock Adhesives Market

[The flock adhesives market is expected to grow at 5.7 % CAGR from 2024-2030. It is expected to reach above USD 4.41 billion by 2030 from USD 1.87 billion in 2023.]

Advanced Space Composites Market

[The global advanced space composites market is expected to grow at 11.80% CAGR from 2024-2030. It is expected to reach above 2,263.86 USD million by 2030 from 851.5 USD million in 2023.]

Marine Composites Market

[Marine Composites Market is expected to grow at 5% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It was valued 4.19 billion at 2023. It is expected to reach above USD 6.50 billion by 2030.]

Amphibious Vehicles Market

[The amphibious vehicles market is expected to grow at 8.30% CAGR from 2024-2030. It is expected to reach above USD 5.94 Billion by 2030 from USD 2.90 Billion in 2023.]

High Temperature Resin Market

[The global high temperature resin market size was valued at USD 3.64 billion in 2023, and projected to reach USD 5.52 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.03% from 2024 to 2030.]

Process Pipe Coating Market

[Process pipe coatings market size was valued at USD 14.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 21.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024-2030.]

Methacrylate Monomers Market

[The global methacrylate monomers market size was valued at USD 10.86 billion in 2023, and projected to reach USD 17.32 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.32% from 2024-2030.]

Paper Dyes Market

[The global Paper Dyes market size is USD 1.03 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow till USD 1.47 billion by 2030, at a Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.20%.]

Polymeric Adsorbents Market

[The polymeric adsorbents market is expected to grow at 6.09% CAGR from 2024-2030. It is expected to reach above USD 200.09 million by 2030 from USD 117.50 million in 2023.]

Fluorotelomers Market

[The global fluorotelomers market size is projected to reach USD 1318.77 million by 2030 from USD 554.25 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 11% from 2024-2030.]

About Us

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Inquire:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.