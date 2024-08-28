NVIDIA Confirmed To Speak And Share Insights At Upcoming Data Centres Expo Europe 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NVIDIA is speaking at the Data Centres Europe 2024 on 1-2 October at the RAI in Amsterdam, bringing together experts in data centres and AI technology.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NVIDIA, a global leader in AI computing technology, is speaking at the upcoming Data Centres Expo Europe 2024 , taking place on 1-2 October at the RAI in Amsterdam. Rod Evans, Vice President of Supercomputing & AI for EMEA at NVIDIA, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming event bringing together leaders, innovators, and professionals from across the data centre and AI technology sectors.With an extensive background in driving technological innovation and excellence, Rod will share his invaluable insights into the transformative power of AI and supercomputing within the data centre industry. His keynote address is set to highlight cutting-edge developments and strategic advancements that are shaping the future of data centres across Europe and beyond. Attendees can look forward to an inspiring and informative session that will delve into the latest trends and technologies propelling the sector forward.Other speakers include:- Stijn Grove, Founder & Managing Director, Dutch Data Center Association- Edgar-Van-Essen, Managing Director, Switch Datacenters- Matt Bamforth, Senior Consultant, STL Partners- Wilifried Dudink, Senior Director, Strategy & Development, Digital Realty- Ard De Bruijne, Group IT Architect, Shell- Indula Hassan, Head of Engineering, BT Group...and more!Attendees can expect a dynamic environment with opportunities for networking and knowledge-sharing. Engage with speakers & exhibitors, connect with potential clients, talent, and partners, and learn the latest Data Centres updates.The Data Centres Expo Europe aims to address the evolving needs of the Data Centres industry, with a focus on sustainability, security and efficiency. Over the two days, attendees can expect intensive knowledge-sharing sessions, technical workshops, fire-side chats, and insightful panel discussions, all aimed at keeping participants up to date on the latest trends and advancements in Data Centres.Agenda topics include:- Future-Proofing Data Centres: Meeting the Energy Demands of a AI-powered World- Achieving Net Zero: Optimising Energy Efficiency for Green Data Centres- Key Steps to Building AI-Ready Data Centre Infrastructures- How to Optimise Supply Chains and Build Resilience into Data Centres- Cutting-Edge Cooling Technologies for Enhanced Efficiency, Sustainability and Scalability- Exploring Innovations and Emerging Trends Driving the Future of Data Centres...and more!The Data Centres Expo Europe 2024 will serve as a hub for those wanting to learn about the future of Data Centres, latest trends and network with others in the industry. Our visitors will leave inspired & equipped with the insights needed to shape the future of their sector.- Megan Davis, Director, TechforgeIn addition to keynote presentations and panel discussions, attendees will have the chance to engage with over 200 exhibitors showcasing products and services.Whether you're a seasoned Data Centres expert or a newcomer to the industry, the Data Centres Expo Europe 2024 offers something for everyone. Don't miss this opportunity to meet with Data Centre leaders, learn the latest industry trends and explore potential partnership or investment opportunities.For more information and to secure your spot, visitThis event is part of the TechEx Europe event series which is the leading tech event in Amsterdam. The event will welcome 7,000 enterprise technology professionals and will generate opportunities & collaboration while keeping participants at the forefront of the evolving Data Centres industry.Marketing Contact:Kirsty WhitingSenior Marketing Manager, Data Centres Expo...About Data Centres Expo Europe: Data Centres Expo is an annual event that brings together professionals from the Data Centre industry to explore the latest technologies, trends, and best practices. The expo provides a platform for industry leaders to share knowledge, network, and drive innovation in the Data Centre sector.

