Designer Brands Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI ), one of the world's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced the Company will issue its second quarter 2024 on

September 11, 2024. Management will host a call to discuss the results at

8:30 am E.T. A press release detailing the Company's results will be issued prior to the call.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 888-317-6003, or the international dial in, 412-317-6061, and reference conference ID number 9337169 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the following link: DBI 2Q24 Earnings Webcast



For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available at the same location until September 18, 2024. A replay of the teleconference will be available by dialing the following numbers:



Replay:



US callers: 1-877-344-7529



Canadian callers: 1-855-669-9658



International callers: 1-412-317-0088



Passcode: 4546270

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry through a mission of inspiring self-expression. With a diversified, world-class portfolio of coveted brands, including Crown Vintage, Hush Puppies, Jessica Simpson, Keds, Kelly & Katie, Lucky Brand, Mix No. 6, Topo Athletic, Vince Camuto and others, Designer Brands designs and produces on-trend footwear and accessories for all of life's occasions delivered to the consumer through a robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure and powerful national wholesale distribution. Powered by a billion-dollar digital commerce business across multiple domains and 675 DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, The Shoe Co., and Rubino stores in North America, Designer Brands delivers current, in-line footwear and accessories from the largest national brands in the industry and holds leading market share positions in key product categories across Women's, Men's and Kids'. Designer Brands also distributes its brands internationally through select wholesale and distributor relationships while also leveraging design and sourcing expertise to build private label products for national retailers. Designer Brands is committed to being a difference maker in the world, taking steps forward to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in the footwear industry and supporting a global community and the health of the planet by donating more than nine million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls since 2018. To learn more, visit .

