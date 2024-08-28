(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PORT VILA,

Vanuatu, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets (or "Vantage") is thrilled to announce its recognition at the prestigious International Business Magazine Awards 2024, where the company secured two coveted titles: Best Trading Provider APAC 2024 and Best CFD Trading Provider APAC 2024 .

These accolades underscore Vantage's commitment to delivering exceptional trading experiences to its traders across selected Asia-Pacific regions, including its innovative trading solutions, robust technology, and a seamless user experience.

Vantage_Markets_Celebrates_Double_Triumph_at_International_Business_Magazine_Awards_2024

Earlier this year, Vantage enhanced its index CFDs trading offerings, with a strong focus on the selected APAC region. The January 2024 revamp introduced key APAC indices, such as the Straits Times Index (STI) and Taiwan Stock Exchange Index (TWSE). In March, Vantage further bolstered its competitive edge by upgrading its website and app to improve transparency and cost savings for traders. These updates include higher leverage options, tighter spreads reducing trading costs by up to 15%, and advanced tools for precise trading decisions. Vantage continues to prioritise selected APAC markets, ensuring traders benefit from comprehensive strategies and strong protections.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage, commented on the awards, saying, "We are immensely proud to receive these awards, which reflect our relentless efforts to meet and exceed the expectations of our traders in the selected APAC region. At Vantage Markets, we strive to offer the best trading environment, and these recognitions validate our dedication to excellence."

Vantage has consistently been at the forefront of the trading industry, with its strategy of continuous improvement and innovation, ensuring that traders have access to the best possible trading conditions.

As Vantage continues to expand its footprint in the selected APAC region, these awards serve as a motivation to keep pushing the boundaries of what traders can expect from a reputable trading platform.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 14 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app , and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

RISK WARNING:

CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.

