Coconut Milk & Cream Market - Global Conventional, Organic, Liquid, Powder Forecast 2024-2030

However, volatility in raw material cost and allergic reactions associated with the consumption and use of coconut-based products may adversely impact end-users product utility. Moreover, ongoing research, innovation, and development of low-fat or reduced-calorie versions of coconut-based products to cater to health-conscious consumers are expected to encourage the adoption of coconut milk & cream.

Regional Insights

Increasing consumer preference for plant-based alternatives to dairy products and the numerous health benefits associated with coconut consumption are expanding the adoption of coconut milk & cream in the Americas. Consumers' interest in veganism has also contributed to an increased preference for plant-based milk options, including coconut milk in the Americas.

The Asia-Pacific region has the largest production volumes of coconuts globally, positioning itself as a significant exporter of coconut-based products such as coconut milk & cream. The presence of coconut producers helps drive regional demand through traditional culinary usage and increased export opportunities to other regions.

In the EMEA region, demand for coconut milk & cream is driven by cultural and health factors, and consumer awareness of lactose intolerance has fueled an interest in plant-based alternatives to traditional dairy products. Additionally, increasing application of coconut milk & cream in the cosmetic sector is anticipated to facilitate the use of coconut milk & cream in the upcoming years.

Recent Developments

Axelum Resources Corp. Launches its Newest Fiesta Coconut Milk Powder

Axelum Resources Corp. is expanding its consumer-branded segment with the introduction of Fiesta Coconut Milk Powder, made from freshly squeezed coconut milk, providing an ingredient for a wide range of recipes. It serves as a dairy substitute and can be conveniently found at leading supermarket chains and popular online stores such as Shopee and Lazada.

Vita Coco Expands Non-Dairy Coconut Milk Offering Launching Barista MLK Exclusively with Alfred Coffee

Vita Coco Company, Inc. is expanding its non-dairy product range with the exclusive launch of Vita Coco Barista MLK in partnership with Alfred Coffee. This milk alternative, made from coconut water and cream, has been created and endorsed by baristas. As part of this collaboration, all Alfred Coffee locations will now offer Vita Coco Barista MLK as an option to enhance customers' beverage orders.

Danone North America Launches Plant-Based Creamers Made From Almond & Coconut

Danone North America has recently expanded its range of plant-based creamers by introducing two new options under its alternative dairy brands, Silk and So Delicious. Silk, renowned as one of the leading non-dairy creamer brands in North America, has now introduced the Mocha Almond Creamer. With this new offering, Danone North America aims to provide plant-based consumers with exceptional choices that can elevate their enjoyment throughout the day, ensuring a satisfying and delicious plant-based coffee experience.

Key Attributes: