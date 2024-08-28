(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IDS Next's Cloud Restaurant ERP Continues to Drive Excellence in the F&B Sector

As a global leader in hospitality technology, IDS Next stays committed to delivering exceptional diner experiences with our restaurant management software.

BENGALURU INDIA, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IDS Next's robust cloud restaurant ERP continues to provide a comprehensive range of solutions designed to address the challenges faced by the restaurant industry. Long trusted by leading hospitality establishments across the world, the suite offers a holistic approach to managing modern F&B operations, with a unified platform for handling everything from front-of-house to back-of-house. Ideal for the diverse needs of all types of F&B establishments, the solution caters to chains, individual restaurants, food courts, fine dining venues, QSRs, and eateries within hotels.

The core components of the full-stack solution include a point-of-sale solution, a robust mobile application for stewards to manage ordering & billing faster, and a table booking solution integrated with Reserve with Google. Its advanced data management capabilities provide invaluable insights for informed decision-making. The features also extend to comprehensive handling of inventory, supply chain, procurement, centralised menu management and financial activities across multiple outlets. The restaurant solution integrates seamlessly with third-party platforms, including Reserve with Google, Zomato and EazyDiner.

The latest addition to the cloud suite, FX KDS (FX Kitchen Display System) , further boosts and complements the solution's functionality, improving order accuracy, reducing wait times, and optimising kitchen workflow. Providing real-time order visibility and efficient task management capabilities, FX KDS boosts staff productivity with its intuitive interfaces.

“The launch of the FX KDS marks a significant milestone in our technology journey.”, stated Kevin D'Costa, Senior Vice President of SAAS Engineering at IDS Next.“With the addition of the kitchen display module, we successfully bridge crucial gaps in kitchen operations, enabling seamless communication and real-time updates for restaurant staff.”

IDS Next's CEO, Binu Mathews , expressed his view about the upgrade,“We have always lived up to our promise of 'Staying Ahead', with innovation at the core of our mission. We are happy to see the results of that commitment across our customers using the cloud restaurant ERP, a solution made to drive excellence in the food and beverage industry.”

The continuous product development, updates and advancement of the restaurant software suite is a testament to our ongoing efforts to deliver powerful, user-centric solutions that elevate the industry standard. IDS Next is on a mission to revolutionise hospitality through innovation, and we stand by that promise through our delivery of cutting-edge solutions that empower our customers to blend the most delightful diner experiences.

About IDS Next

IDS Next is the largest hospitality solutions provider in Asia and emerging markets, catering to global customers in over 50 countries with its award-winning software. Streamlining both front and back-office hospitality operations, IDS Next provides full-stack ERP solutions for hotels, restaurants, leisure and wellness sectors and integrates with over 350 leading technology partners. Having over 35 years of experience, the company promises the most secure operations with its PA DSS-certified and GDPR-compliant solutions. Today, the company powers 300,000+ rooms, 220+ hotel chains, 25,000+ POS outlets and 300+ wellness and leisure operations across the globe. Spanning across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Rim, the company is trusted by renowned hospitality brands, including Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels, Choice Hotels and Louvre Hotels Group, for more, visit idsnext.

Tanya Girdhar John

IDS Next Business Solutions Pvt Ltd

...

