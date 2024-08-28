(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The carbidopa-levodopa segment is expected to dominate the with the largest revenue share of Parkinson's during the projected timeframe.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global parkinson's disease therapeutic market is on a steady growth trajectory, with a projected market size of USD 4.3 billion in 2024. As advancements in medical research and continue to drive innovation, the market is expected to reach an estimated USD 6.7 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% over the next decade.



Key drivers of this market growth include significant advancements in medical research, such as gene therapy , stem cell research, and novel drug delivery systems. These innovations are offering new hope for patients by providing more effective treatment options. As a result, patients can look forward to enhanced therapeutic outcomes and improved quality of life.

The rise in awareness and early diagnosis of Parkinson's disease is also playing a crucial role in market expansion. The adoption of advanced diagnostic techniques, including cutting-edge imaging technologies and biomarkers, is enabling earlier intervention, which significantly enhances the effectiveness of treatments and improves patient outcomes.

Furthermore, increased investment in research and development by pharmaceutical companies and governmental bodies is fostering a climate of innovation. Partnerships between biotech firms and research institutions are accelerating the discovery of new drugs and therapies, providing patients with more treatment options. The approval of these new drugs and therapies by regulatory bodies, such as the FDA, is further fueling market growth.

The adoption of digital health technologies, including wearable devices and telemedicine, is also making a significant impact on the management of Parkinson's disease. These technologies are improving patient adherence to treatment regimens and allowing for more effective disease management , contributing to the overall growth of the market.

As the Parkinson's disease therapeutic market continues to evolve, stakeholders across the healthcare spectrum remain committed to advancing research, improving patient outcomes, and meeting the growing demand for effective treatments.

"The Parkinson's disease therapeutic market is witnessing significant growth driven by increasing prevalence, advancements in drug development, and rising demand for innovative treatments. Ongoing research and novel therapies, including gene therapy and stem cell treatments, are expected to further expand market opportunities in the coming years", opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

The Parkinson's disease therapeutic market is marked by intense competition among leading pharmaceutical giants, biotech companies, and innovative startups.

Industry leaders like Pfizer, AbbVie, and GlaxoSmithKline are making substantial investments in R&D to advance treatment options. At the same time, emerging startups are gaining traction with breakthrough technologies such as gene therapy and neurostimulation devices.

Companies are frequently engaging in strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to broaden their portfolios and enhance market presence. The drive to develop disease-modifying therapies and personalized medicine solutions further heightens competition, fueling ongoing innovation and market growth.

Parkinson's disease Therapeutic Market by Category

By Drug Class:

By drug class, the industry is divided into carbidopa-levodopa, dopamine agonists, mao-b inhibitors, COMT inhibitors, anticholinergics and others.

By Distribution Channel:

By distribution channel, the industry is divided into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.

By Brand:

By brand, the industry is divided into branded and generics.

By Route of Administration:

By route of administration, the industry is divided into oral, injectable, intestinal infusion, subcutaneous and others.

By Region:

As per region, the industry is divided into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa.

Spanish Translation:

El mercado terapéutico mundial de la enfermedad de Parkinson se encuentra en una trayectoria de crecimiento constante, con un tamaño de mercado proyectado de USD 4.3 mil millones en 2024. A medida que los avances en la investigación médica y la tecnología continúan impulsando la innovación, se espera que el mercado alcance un estimado de USD 6.7 mil millones para 2034, lo que refleja una tasa de crecimiento anual compuesta (CAGR) del 5,1% durante la próxima década.

Los impulsores clave de este crecimiento del mercado incluyen avances significativos en la investigación médica, como la terapia génica, la investigación con células madre y los nuevos sistemas de administración de medicamentos. Estas innovaciones ofrecen nuevas esperanzas para los pacientes al proporcionar opciones de tratamiento más efectivas. Como resultado, los pacientes pueden esperar mejores resultados terapéuticos y una mejor calidad de vida.

El aumento de la conciencia y el diagnóstico temprano de la enfermedad de Parkinson también está desempeñando un papel crucial en la expansión del mercado. La adopción de técnicas de diagnóstico avanzadas, incluidas tecnologías de imágenes y biomarcadores de vanguardia, está permitiendo una intervención más temprana, lo que mejora significativamente la efectividad de los tratamientos y mejora los resultados del paciente. Además, el aumento de la inversión en investigación y desarrollo por parte de las empresas farmacéuticas y los organismos gubernamentales está fomentando un clima de innovación. Las asociaciones entre empresas de biotecnología e instituciones de investigación están acelerando el descubrimiento de nuevos fármacos y terapias, lo que ofrece a los pacientes más opciones de tratamiento. La aprobación de estos nuevos fármacos y terapias por parte de organismos reguladores, como la FDA, está impulsando aún más el crecimiento del mercado.

La adopción de tecnologías de salud digital, incluidos los dispositivos portátiles y la telemedicina, también está teniendo un impacto significativo en el tratamiento de la enfermedad de Parkinson. Estas tecnologías están mejorando la adherencia de los pacientes a los regímenes de tratamiento y permitiendo un manejo más eficaz de la enfermedad, lo que contribuye al crecimiento general del mercado.

A medida que el mercado terapéutico de la enfermedad de Parkinson continúa evolucionando, las partes interesadas en todo el espectro de la atención médica siguen comprometidas con el avance de la investigación, la mejora de los resultados de los pacientes y la satisfacción de la creciente demanda de tratamientos efectivos.

Panorama competitivo:

El mercado terapéutico de la enfermedad de Parkinson está marcado por una intensa competencia entre los principales gigantes farmacéuticos, empresas de biotecnología y nuevas empresas innovadoras.

Los líderes de la industria como Pfizer, AbbVie y GlaxoSmithKline están realizando inversiones sustanciales en I+D para avanzar en las opciones de tratamiento. Al mismo tiempo, las empresas emergentes están ganando terreno con tecnologías innovadoras como la terapia genética y los dispositivos de neuroestimulación.

Las empresas participan con frecuencia en asociaciones estratégicas, fusiones y adquisiciones para ampliar sus carteras y mejorar su presencia en el mercado. El impulso por desarrollar terapias que modifiquen las enfermedades y soluciones de medicina personalizada aumenta aún más la competencia, lo que impulsa la innovación continua y el crecimiento del mercado.

Mercado terapéutico de la enfermedad de Parkinson por categoría

Por clase de fármaco:

Por clase de fármaco, la industria se divide en carbidopa-levodopa, agonistas de la dopamina, inhibidores de la MAO-B, inhibidores de la COMT, anticolinérgicos y otros.

Por canal de distribución:

Por canal de distribución, la industria se divide en farmacia hospitalaria, farmacia minorista y farmacia en línea.

Por marca:

Por marca, la industria se divide en medicamentos de marca y genéricos.

Por vía de administración:

Por vía de administración, la industria se divide en oral, inyectable, infusión intestinal, subcutánea y otros.

Por región:

Según la región, la industria se divide en América del Norte, América Latina, Europa occidental, Asia meridional, Asia oriental, Europa oriental y Oriente Medio y África.

