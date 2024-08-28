Salmon Market - Global Farmed Salmon, Wild Salmon, Canned, Fresh, Frozen, Species, Sales Channel Forecast 2024-2030

However, environmental concerns are on the list, as salmon farming can lead to pollution and spread diseases to wild fish populations. The market also needs help with overfishing issues and climate change's impacts on salmon habitats. These challenges necessitate strict regulatory measures and the adoption of sustainable practices.

Nevertheless, consumer demand for environmentally friendly and ethically produced food drives a growing trend towards organic and sustainably farmed salmon. Innovation in aquaculture techniques presents another opportunity to reduce environmental impact and improve fish health.

Regional Insights

Salmon is a highly popular fish in the Americas due to its health benefits and versatile culinary uses. American countries prioritize sustainable practices, investing in technologies that enhance salmon farming's ecological footprint. Recent patents in the region include innovations in salmon feed designed to improve nutritional value and decrease the environmental impact of farms.

Europe remains a significant region with high demand across Nordic countries, Germany, France, and the UK coupled with stringent EU regulations shaping a market that values wild and farmed salmon. Ongoing research in the region aims to further disease resistance and environmental sustainability of salmon farms. Innovations include genetic research aimed at enhancing salmon growth rates and stress resistance.

The Middle East and Africa are witnessing increasing demand, influenced by health-conscious consumers and expanding retail infrastructures, with notable investments in local aquaculture to reduce import dependence.

The Asia-Pacific region shows robust growth driven by urbanization, rising incomes, and a cultural appreciation of salmon, particularly in raw forms such as sushi and sashimi. Emerging salmon markets across the APAC region are expanding rapidly due to a burgeoning middle class and enhanced investments in cold chain logistics to improve the availability of fresh salmon.

Recent Developments

Strategic Partnerships in Aquaculture, SalMar's Innovative Initiative to Address Industry Challenges

SalMar, a key player in Atlantic salmon farming, has launched the Salmon Living Lab, a pioneering initiative designed to unite key stakeholders from the salmon industry to collaboratively address pressing challenges. With an initial investment of approximately NOK 500 million, SalMar seeks to establish an innovation and R&D center to serve as the epicenter for shared learning and development across the salmon supply chain.

King Oscar Revolutionizes Canned Seafood with New Premium Salmon Range

King Oscar is set to redefine the canned seafood market with the introduction of a premium line of skinless, boneless Atlantic salmon, preserved in extra virgin olive oil. By using high-quality ingredients, the company aims to elevate canned salmon to unprecedented levels of quality and taste, distinguishing itself significantly from typical offerings in the sector.

Major Alaskan Seafood Companies Secure USD 4.5 Million Contract for National Food Assistance Programs

In a significant development, three significant Alaskan seafood processors including OBI Seafoods, Silver Bay Seafoods, and Trident Seafoods - have been awarded a USD 4.5 million contract by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide canned salmon for various domestic food assistance and child nutrition programs in fiscal year 2023. This partnership highlights the vital role of Alaskan seafood in supporting national nutrition initiatives, contributing to the market growth.

