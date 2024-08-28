Feminine Hygiene Products Market CAGR To Be At 6.1% $68.7 Billion By 2030 Asia-Pacific Occupied The Maximum Share

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The global feminine hygiene products is projected to reach $68.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report, the global feminine hygiene products was pegged at $38.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $68.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in the number of working populations, numerous advantages of feminine hygiene products to augment market growth, and rise in the number of hotels & restaurants, schools, and other businesses have boosted the growth of the global feminine hygiene products market . However, availability of counterfeit products and low penetration in developing regions impede the market growth to some extent. On the contrary, rapid growth of online retail platforms and continual product innovation are anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the market.

📚 Don't miss out on your Sample Copy:

By product type, the sanitary pad segment contributed to nearly half of the global feminine hygiene products market revenue in 2020, and is projected to maintain the lion's share from 2021 to 2030. This is due increase in awareness about personal hygiene amongst females, large number of promotional activities adopted by marketers, education, and government initiatives. At the same time, the tampons and menstrual cup segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.4% by the end of 2030. The report also includes analysis of internal cleansers and sprays, panty liners and shields, and disposable razors and blades segment.

By nature, the disposable segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global feminine hygiene products market, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to consumer awareness regarding the advantages and use of disposable feminine hygiene products. However, the reusable segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.2% by 2030. Increase in demand for reusable sanitary pads, razors & blades and other products drives the growth of the segment.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current feminine hygiene products market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market for the period of 2021–2030 to identify prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in four major regions have been mapped based on the market share.

Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen the supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine prevailing feminine hygiene products market opportunities.

Major countries in each region have been mapped according to the revenue contribution to the global feminine hygiene products industry.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes both regional as well as global the feminine hygiene products market analysis, key players, market segments, nature areas, and feminine hygiene products market growth strategies.

Key findings of the study

By nature, the disposable segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

By product type, the sanitary pads segment accounted for the highest feminine hygiene products market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.

By distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

By Region, Asia-Pacific occupied the maximum share in the market in 2020 and is expected to be the dominating segment during the feminine hygiene products market forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry @

Leading market players-

Edgewell Personal Care Company

First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

Hengan International Group Co. Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Procter & Gamble Company

Svenska CellulosaAktiebolaget (Essity Aktiebolag)

Unicharm Corporation

Unilever plc.

Similar Reports in Consumer Goods Industry

BB Cream Market

Skin Lightening Products Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.