Military Aircraft Communication Avionics Market Size To Worth $35.0 Billion By 2030, With CAGR Of 4.05%

Military aircraft communication avionics Market

Military aircraft communication avionics Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Increase in geopolitical conflicts worldwide, rise in defense budgets, and demand to modernize communication avionics of existing aircraft fleet drive the growth of the global Military aircraft communication avionic s Market. However, the shortage in of electronics chips restrains the market growth. On the other hand, rise in investments in the semiconductor industry by governments and private companies present new opportunities in the coming years.

The military aircraft communication avionics industry holds a great potential backed by an increase in defense budget expenditure across the globe and advancements in communication technologies, supporting military applications. Major countries such as the U.S., China, Russia, and the UK are extensively increasing their military research and development budgets to integrate novel technologies in their existing aircraft fleet and to increase operational efficiency. With maturing web 3.0 and gradual integration of web 4.0, comprehensive, secure, and efficient communication channel has become the need of the hour. The satellite communication (SATCOM) segment is expected to witness maximum growth potential during the forecast period as they provide security beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) communication capacities. For instance, in March 2020, the U.S. Space Force (USSF) launched the Advanced Extremely High-Frequency satellite (AEHF-6) to strengthen its military communication network.

The key players profiled in this report include

Cobham Limited, Raytheon Technologies, Aspen Avionics, Honeywell International Inc., BAE System, Boeing, Avidyne Corporation, Thales group, Appareo, L3Harris Technologies

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global military aircraft communication avionics market size based on aircraft type, component, sales channel, solution, and region.

By aircraft type, the market is categorized into combat aircraft, special mission aircraft, tanker & transport aircraft, combat helicopters, and training aircraft & helicopters. Depending on the component, the military aircraft communication avionics market is fragmented into Antenna, Transponder, Receiver, Transmitter, and Display & Processors. The sales channel segment will include original equipment manufacturer (OEM), and aftermarket. The solution segment is divided into satellite communication (SATCOM), very high frequency & ultra-high frequency (VHF & UHF), and high frequency & medium frequency (HF & MF).

Factors such as a rise in geopolitical conflicts across the globe, increase in defense budgets, and demand to modernize communication avionics of existing aircraft fleet to support growth of the military aircraft communication avionics market during the forecast period. Countries such as Russia, China, India, and Japan have increased their defense budget by 2.9%, 4.7%, 0.9%, and 7.3%, respectively in 2021, as compared to previous years. Rise in impact of global economies and electronic component supply chain at the global level has been enormous. Degrading global trade relations and restrictions placed by several nations over others have generated demand to diversify the supply chain at the regional level in the military communication avionics industry to ensure a continuous supply of critical components. Shortage in supply of electronics chips also impact the military aircraft communication avionics market .

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. Moreover, this region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Based on aircraft type, the combat aircraft contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the segments including special mission aircraft, tanker and transport aircraft, combat helicopters, and training aircraft and helicopters.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By aircraft type, the combat aircraft segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By component, the antenna segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is expected to grow at lucrative growth rate during the forecast period (2021-2030).

By solution, the SATCOM segment leads the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

