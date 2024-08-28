'Will Lay Siege At PM Modi's House Like Bangladesh': GS Patil's Shocker In Support Of Karnataka CM (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka MLA GS Patil sparked controversy during a protest organized by the Taluk Ahinda Union, where he warned that India could witness protests similar to those in Bangladesh if Chief Siddaramaiah's powers are curtailed. "The day is not far when people will storm Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, just like in Bangladesh," Patil declared.

Patil voiced his concerns about the central government's alleged attempts, through the governor, to destabilize the Congress-led in Karnataka. He accused the Modi administration of prioritizing the interests of capitalists over the common people, contrasting this with Siddaramaiah's pro-people governance. "Siddaramaiah is implementing schemes that support the development of all communities in the state," he said.

The MLA also expressed surprise that the Governor had allowed the prosecution of Siddaramaiah based on a complaint by an activist, while earlier refusing to permit prosecution against BJP and JDS leaders despite existing chargesheets. "We have decided to meet the President regarding this case," Patil announced.