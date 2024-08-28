In Most Swing States, Democrats And Republicans Agree The US Should Continue Military Aid To Ukraine

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Amid debates about US international engagement, a new public consultation survey in the six swing states by the University of Maryland's Program for Public Consultation (PPC) finds widespread bipartisan support for the US continuing to provide military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Majorities of both Republicans and Democrats support the US upholding the principle of collective security by helping to protect nations that are under attack; continuing to be a member of NATO; and continuing to abide by the longstanding international ban on nuclear testing. [ Full Report ]

Continue US Membership in NATO

Continue Military Aid to Ukraine

This survey is the fourth in the Swing Six Issue Surveys series

being conducted in the run-up to the November election in six swing states, and nationally, on major policy issues. Unlike traditional polls, respondents in a public consultation survey go through an online "policymaking simulation" in which they are provided briefings and arguments for and against each policy. Content is reviewed by experts on different sides to ensure accuracy and balance.

Director of the Program for Public Consultation, Steven Kull, commented, "Surveys have consistently shown that, while Americans don't want the US to be the world policeman, they do want the US to work with other countries to uphold the international order and help protect nations from aggressors."

Continue Military and Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine

The US continuing to provide military aid to Ukraine – including weapons, ammunition, training and intelligence – is favored by large majorities in every swing state (64% to 71%), including majorities of Democrats (73% to 85%).

Among Republicans, majorities are in favor in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin (56% to 60%), while in Michigan and Nevada they are evenly divided. However, majorities of Republicans in Michigan (57%) and Nevada (60%) find it at least "tolerable". Nationally, 67% are in favor, including majorities of Republicans (57%) and Democrats (79%).

Before coming to their conclusion, respondents were informed in the briefing that the US has already provided Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars worth of military aid and that the European countries have provided an equivalent amount. Presented two arguments against providing aid – that European nations are responsible for taking care of this war, and that the US engagement risks escalation to nuclear war – both were found convincing by about six-in-ten. But the two arguments in favor – that US engagement is necessary to prevent Russia from further aggression, and to uphold the international order based on national sovereignty – were both found convincing by larger majorities of around eight-in-ten.

The US continuing to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine – including food, shelter, and assistance to repair infrastructure – is favored by large bipartisan majorities in every swing state (71% to 75%), including 60% to 69% of Republicans and 76% to 88% of Democrats. Nationally, 74% are in favor (Republicans 65%, Democrats 84%). [ BAR GRAPH ]

High Priority to Uphold Collective Security

Bipartisan majorities say it should be a high priority for the US to uphold the principle of collective security, which says that when a country comes under attack, other countries should join together to help defend it, through military force and/or economic sanctions. Support ranges from 75% to 81% in the swing states, including 70% to 77% of Republicans and 81% to 89% Democrats, as well as 80% nationally. [ BAR GRAPH ]

Maintain US Membership in NATO

Respondents were given a briefing on the Western military alliance NATO and how it includes "a key section, called Article 5, which says that NATO members regard an attack on any member as an attack on all and that all members will defend any member that is attacked." The US continuing to be part of NATO is favored by bipartisan majorities of 76% to 81% in the swing states, including 72% to 77% of Republicans and 83% to 89% of Democrats, as well as 78% nationally.

Continue Moratorium on Nuclear Testing

Recently, the debate over nuclear weapons testing has been reignited by calls for the US military to restart testing. The US, Russia, China, France and the UK have all had moratoriums on testing for three decades, as part of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT). Bipartisan majorities of 73% to 78% in the swing states said the US should continue its moratorium on nuclear testing. Support includes 68% to 75% of Republicans and 75% to 83% of Democrats in the swing states, as well as 75% nationally. [ BAR GRAPH ]

About the Survey

The survey was fielded July 19 to August 2, 2024 with 4,628 adults by the Program for Public Consultation at the University of Maryland's School of Public Policy, including approximately 600 in each state of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and 1,211 nationally. Samples were obtained from multiple online opt-in panels, including Cint, Dynata and Prodege. Sample collection and quality control was managed by QuantifyAI under the direction of the Program for Public Consultation. Samples were pre-stratified and weighted by age, race, gender, education, income, metro/non-metro, marital status, home ownership, and, nationally and in one state, partisan affiliation to match the general adult population. The survey was offered in both English and Spanish. The confidence interval for the national sample is +/-3.2%, and for the state samples it ranges from +/-4.5% to 4.6%.



International Security Questionnaire with Toplines, Crosstabs, and Methodology

National and Six State Full Report Go Through the Policymaking Simulation on International Security

About the Program for Public Consultation

The Program for Public Consultation

(PPC) at the University of Maryland's School of Public Policy, develops and conducts public consultation surveys, seeking to improve democratic governance by consulting representative samples of citizens on key public policy issues. It shares its findings with officials in government, the media, other academics, and the general public.