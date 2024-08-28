Aiflow Launches AI-Enabled Candidate Identification Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AiFlow , an AI-driven talent solutions provider, announced today that it has launched an artificial intelligence-enabled candidate identification to streamline the search for talent.

"AiFlow has created a powerful new solution to automate candidate intelligence," said Scott A. Scanlon, CEO of Hunt Scanlon Ventures, an early investor in AiFlow. "We believe AiFlow's solution will give its customers a big competitive edge in the talent ID space."

"Finding and delivering exceptional candidates fast and efficiently in today's competitive landscape is essential," said AiFlow co-founder Josh Gardner. AiFlow is combining advanced AI algorithms with customized datasets to streamline the search process, he said, shortening cycle times by an average of 60 percent.

AiFlow's new offering gives recruiting firms and corporate talent acquisition teams unparalleled insights into their own data. "We enable search firms and talent leaders to find the highest quality candidates at unprecedented speeds with pinpoint accuracy," said co-founder Nick Manske.

AiFlow generates comprehensive candidate profiles using a unique scoring system, said the co-founders, allowing them to precisely match client mandates.

About AiFlow:

