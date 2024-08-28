Leading Trial Consulting Firms Unite To Form Premier Jury Consulting, Trial Exhibits, And Trial Presentation Services Powerhouse

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move set to reshape the trial consulting industry, U.S. Support Inc., the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, announces that two pioneering trial services firms, TrialEx and DecisionQuest, have merged to form TrialQuest . This strategic merger brings together over 30 years of experience, expertise, and innovative methodologies from both firms, establishing an unrivaled powerhouse in strategic trial consulting, multi-media trial graphics, and trial presentation services that empowers trial teams to confidently present the most persuasive case.

TrialQuest provides a comprehensive approach to litigation support through strategic trial consulting services for all phases of litigation, including jury research, jury selection, voir dire consulting, case strategy and theme development, mock trials and focus groups, witness preparation, medical illustrations and animations, multi-media trial graphics and exhibits, presentation equipment rental, war room setup, trial presentation (hot seat operators), post-trial analysis, and more. Clients will benefit from a combined legacy of excellence and proven track record of supporting more than 53,000 high-risk trials, arbitrations, and mediations across all practice areas.

The establishment of TrialQuest reflects a shared vision of excellence and commitment to client success. Both TrialEx and DecisionQuest have a distinguished history of delivering high-quality trial services and have been instrumental helping clients achieve the best possible case outcome for thousands of high-profile cases.

"By combining our two leading trial services companies, we are able to leverage our collective knowledge, expertise, and resources to help clients navigate the complexities and challenges of litigation and gain a winning edge," shared Jimmie Bridwell, U.S. Legal Support CEO. "TrialQuest provides unmatched resources for litigation teams to present their cases with clarity, conviction, and maximum impact. The organization will be run by Jack Stein, who brings over 35 years of experience in the trial services industry. I am extremely confident he will lead our trial services division to an exciting future, and I look forward to working together to deliver exceptional results for our clients."

"TrialQuest embodies our commitment of quality and excellence," said Jack Stein, President of TrialQuest and Executive Vice President of U.S. Legal Support. "When we joined forces with U.S. Legal Support in 2023, it was a strategic step to expand and enhance the litigation support available to our clients. Now, with the merger and launch of TrialQuest, we can offer even greater resources and support, push the boundaries of innovation, and further elevate the standard of trial services. As an organization, we understand the dynamic nature of litigation and excel in providing outstanding service, reasonable pricing, and cutting-edge technology, all backed by extensive experience. We take enormous pride both in the quality of our work and in the outcome of the cases we support. I am excited, proud, and honored to lead TrialQuest and our team of incredible professionals."

TrialQuest employs an impressive team of seasoned professionals, including Jury Consultants, Ph.D. Behavioral Scientists, Psychologists, Senior Graphic Designers, Medical Illustrators, Forensic Animators, Presentation Specialists, and Trial Technicians. Their collective experience enables them to develop strategic case themes, persuasive trial demonstratives, and clear presentations to effectively communicate complex information to strengthen their clients' position.



