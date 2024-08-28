Introducing The Newest Evolution In Gaming Hardware, The Barontm By Aristocrat Gaming

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Building on the company's legacy of technological innovation, The Baron brings casino players an all-new entertainment experience

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to follow in the footsteps of its award-winning predecessors, The Baron dual-screen cabinet by Aristocrat Gaming features groundbreaking technological innovations including never-before-seen integrated dynamic lighting, advanced display monitors, and sleek design elements to enhance casino floors. The powerful combination creates a new gaming experience unlike any other.

The Baron will make its tradeshow debut at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) this October with deployment on casino floors to follow.

"At Aristocrat Gaming we continually innovate for our customers, and The Baron builds on the global legacy of the market-leading cabinets in our portfolio while showcasing the depth of range we offer to meet our customers' needs and their player demands," said Victor Duarte, executive vice president of product for Aristocrat Gaming.

The advanced technological features of The Baron are player-driven and create gameplay that is even more vibrant-from the lighting, display graphics, sound and more. Players will be drawn to the direct and indirect lighting details that come standard with the hardware. First-of-its-kind LED lighting borders the cabinet and monitors, while indirect backlighting on the chimney illuminates The Baron in color coordination with gameplay and game themes. An integrated candle lowers the cabinet profile for improved sightlines on casino floors.

The dual 27" ultra-high-definition 4K display monitors bring proven player comfort and ergonomics combined with best-in-class graphics, plus an additional 27" LCD topper that integrates play and jackpot features. A discreet soundbar, two top monitor speakers, and a subwoofer in-cabinet make for improved surround sound experience. Finally, a floating virtual button deck adds sleekness and functionality to the modern look of The Baron.

Like all Aristocrat Gaming cabinets, The Baron launches with a portfolio of titles to appeal to a broad range of players. "We're excited about the roadmap of The Baron and look forward to it illuminating casino floors in the near future," said Duarte.

Leveraging fan-favorite game families, The Baron will launch with three new Game Sales titles: Buffalo Gold Cash CollectionTM, Ju Cai Jin GuiTM Dragon and Ingot, and Bao Zhu Zhao Fu IgniteTM Blue Prosperity and Red Prosperity.

Buffalo Gold Cash Collection brings the iconic brand to the newest hardware with exciting Cash on Reel features paired with Cash Boost, Gold Collection, and Multiplier bonuses. Ju Cai Jin Gui Dragon and Ingot is the successor to Fu Dai Lian LianTM building on the Triple Metamorphic that started it all, to introduce a

newly branded member of the portfolio with the addition of a Fourth Metamorphic. Bao Zhu Zhao Fu Ignite Blue Prosperity and Red Prosperity also expand on the Triple Metamorphic mechanic by blending four features into one ultimate package resulting in 15 different bonus combinations.

About Aristocrat Gaming

Aristocrat Gaming is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of regulated land-based slot and electronic games across the globe. From award-winning games and hardware to unique game mechanics and leading performance, Aristocrat Gaming delivers the best seat in the house wherever and whenever the world plays. Part of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), Aristocrat Gaming delivers end-to-end solutions to customers in more than 300 jurisdictions across the globe. We strive to be an industry leader in responsible gameplay, as part of ensuring a vibrant and sustainable industry. For further information, visit the company's website at

Media Contacts:

Meghan Speranzo

[email protected]

Chelsea Eugenio

[email protected]

