(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Celiac Drugs by Drug (First Line of Treatment, Second Line of Treatment), Type (Steroids & Immunosuppressive Drugs, Therapeutic Vaccines, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements), Indication, End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Celiac Disease Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 1.42 billion in 2023, USD 1.56 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.59% to reach USD 2.87 billion by 2030.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Celiac Disease Drugs Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Celiac Disease Drugs Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Celiac Disease Drugs Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include AbbVie Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp., Almirall SA, Amgen Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, AMYRA Biotech AG, Artielle Immunotherapeutics Inc., BioLineRx Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Calypso Biotech SA, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Inovera Bioscience, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Pfizer Inc., Precigen Inc., Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Vactech Oy, and Zedira GmbH.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Celiac Disease Drugs Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Drug



First Line of Treatment

Second Line of Treatment

Type



Steroids & Immunosuppressive Drugs



Therapeutic Vaccines

Vitamins & Dietary Supplements

Indication



Anorexia



Bloating



Diarrhea



Distension



Fatigue

Gas

End-User



Clinical Research Organizations



Hospitals & Clinics Research & Academic Institutes

Region



Americas





Argentina





Brazil





Canada





Mexico





United States







California







Florida







Illinois







New York







Ohio







Pennsylvania



Texas



Asia-Pacific





Australia





China





India





Indonesia





Japan





Malaysia





Philippines





Singapore





South Korea





Taiwan





Thailand



Vietnam



Europe, Middle East & Africa





Denmark





Egypt





Finland





France





Germany





Israel





Italy





Netherlands





Nigeria





Norway





Poland





Qatar





Russia





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Spain





Sweden





Switzerland





Turkey





United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Celiac Disease Drugs Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900