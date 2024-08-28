Celiac Disease Drugs Market - Global First Line Of Treatment, Second Line Of Treatment, Steroids & Immunosuppressive Drugs, Therapeutic Vaccines, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Forecast 2024-2030
Date
8/28/2024 6:16:40 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Celiac disease Drugs market by Drug (First Line of Treatment, Second Line of Treatment), Type (Steroids & Immunosuppressive Drugs, Therapeutic Vaccines, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements), Indication, End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Celiac Disease Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 1.42 billion in 2023, USD 1.56 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.59% to reach USD 2.87 billion by 2030.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Celiac Disease Drugs Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Celiac Disease Drugs Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share.
Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.
Key Company Profiles
The report delves into recent significant developments in the Celiac Disease Drugs Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include AbbVie Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp., Almirall SA, Amgen Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, AMYRA Biotech AG, Artielle Immunotherapeutics Inc., BioLineRx Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Calypso Biotech SA, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Inovera Bioscience, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Pfizer Inc., Precigen Inc., Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Vactech Oy, and Zedira GmbH.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Celiac Disease Drugs Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Drug
First Line of Treatment Second Line of Treatment Type
Steroids & Immunosuppressive Drugs Therapeutic Vaccines Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Indication
Anorexia Bloating Diarrhea Distension Fatigue Gas End-User
Clinical Research Organizations Hospitals & Clinics Research & Academic Institutes
Region
Americas
Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States Asia-Pacific
California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas
Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Europe, Middle East & Africa
Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 191
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $1.56 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $2.87 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 10.5%
| Regions Covered
| Global
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Celiac Disease Drugs Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN28082024004107003653ID1108610006
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.