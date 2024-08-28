Tedxoltrarno In Florence: The Amazon Shines A Beacon Of Hope For The Future Of The Planet

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sir Gabriele Andreoli

Claudio Pedretti and Patrizia Marin

Gaetano Buglisi

Massimiliano Falcone

TEDxOltrano

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On August 31st, the Teatro del Sale in Florence will transform into a global stage for the future of our planet. TEDxOltrarno will bring together internationally renowned experts such as Patrizia Marin , Massimiliano G. Falcone , and Gabriele Andreoli for an in-depth exploration of the challenges and solutions for a sustainable future.

The Amazon: The Beating Heart of the Conversation

Get ready to be inspired by stories about the Amazon, the green lung of our planet. Patrizia Marin, a journalist, economist, and sustainable development expert, will share a bold vision: the Amazon as a model for a new paradigm of sustainability, inspired by Pope Francis' encyclical“Laudato si'.”

Massimiliano G. Falcone, a strategic communicator for Earthday and Connect4Climate, will unveil the Mejuruá project, a revolutionary initiative that combines the protection of the Amazon rainforest with the creation of a thriving and self-sufficient economy. Discover how climate education can be the key to unlocking innovation and creating green job opportunities, paving the way for the global fight against climate change.

Innovation and Sustainability: A Powerful Combination

Gabriele Pao-Pei Andreoli , a pioneer in the fields of technology, science, and education, will bring his multidisciplinary vision to TEDxOltrarno. Andreoli, a passionate advocate of regenerative therapy, will officially present the Mejuruá project at the prestigious“World Changers Summit” at the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, an event that gathers brilliant minds from around the world to shape a more sustainable future.

Mejuruá: A Concrete Project for a Green Future

The Mejuruá project, led by Gaetano Buglisi, aims to protect over 900,000 hectares of rainforest in Brazil while simultaneously creating economic opportunities for local communities. It is a tangible example of how environmental conservation and economic development can go hand in hand.

An Unforgettable TEDx Experience

TEDxOltrarno is much more than an event: it is an opportunity to immerse yourself in the latest discoveries in sustainability, be inspired by success stories, and ignite the spark of new ideas for the future.

Patrizia Marin

Marco Polo Experience

+971 54 442 7394

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.