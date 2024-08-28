Migliorelaw Announces Full Release Of Butler Township Police Bodycam Footage, Further Appeals Pending

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Secret Service Agent investigating Butler Scene

MiglioreLaw releases full Butler bodycam on Website and YouTube, highlighting transparency and accountability in assassination attempt case.

- Rudolph J. Migliore, Esq.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MiglioreLaw is pleased to announce that all bodycam footage released by the Butler Township Police Department in connection with the July 13, 2024, attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump has now been uploaded in its entirety to our Website and YouTube channel. While some clips from this footage have been circulated in the media, we understand that the full, raw footage can be difficult to find. Our firm is committed to ensuring that citizens have complete access to this critical material.

“We are proud to make the entire bodycam footage accessible to the public,” said Rudolph J. Migliore, President of MiglioreLaw.“It's vital that citizens be able to see the real video for themselves, so they can form their own informed opinions and continue to hold the government accountable. Transparency is key to maintaining public trust, especially in matters of such serious national importance.”

The bodycam footage, which shows the moments leading up to the assassination attempt, including the confrontation with the gunman and the actions of local police, provides a crucial perspective on the events of that day. Some of the video features local police officers describing the situation and openly criticizing the Secret Service, making it an especially reliable account, given that it was recorded just moments after the attempted assassination. By making this footage fully accessible, MiglioreLaw aims to support ongoing public discourse and ensure that the truth is fully visible to all.

“The release of this footage is a direct result of our persistent Right-to-Know Law requests and subsequent appeal,” Migliore added.“In addition to these efforts, we have also appealed a denial of a Freedom of Information Act request by the U.S. Secret Service and have pending requests with the Pennsylvania State Police. We believe in the power of transparency, and we are committed to continuing our efforts to provide the public with the information they need to hold their government accountable.”

The full, unedited footage can be viewed on our website at migliorelaw/butler and on our YouTube channel at youtube/asbestosattorney . We encourage everyone to watch the footage in its entirety and stay informed about the ongoing developments in this case.

For more information, please contact:

MiglioreLaw

Phone: 631-543-3663

Email: info@migliorelaw

Website:

Alissa Espinal

Rudolph F.X. Migliore, P.C.

+1 631-543-3663

...

CLIP: Butler Officer- I told the Sercret Service to post guys over here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.