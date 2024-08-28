Sung Bong Lee Honoured With 2024 Individual Achievement SABRE

(MENAFN- PRovoke) Sung Bong Lee

will be honoured with the Individual Achievement SABRE Award on 19 September 2024, at the Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards

in Singapore.



Lee became CEO of Korean PR firm Prain in 2008, eight years after it was founded. His leadership of the firm, which included a later vice chairman role, saw considerable expansion into international markets, with Prain Global becoming Korea's biggest PR firm, and one of the world's top 50 .



Lee began his career at Daewoo, a global conglomerate, in 1982. He pioneered the company's international communications strategy by directly contracting with American PR and advertising agencies-a groundbreaking move for a Korean corporation. He subsequently established a robust international communications platform for Daewoo, including developing public relations training programs and creating a

a unified global communications network.



Prior to and following his leadership position at Prain Global, he imparted his corporate and agency experience by teaching public relations at Korean universities and graduate schools. Lee further contributed to the field through the translation of three seminal corporate communications books into Korean and by authoring a comprehensive guide to international public relations tailored for Korean corporations.



"While at Prain, I had the privilege of working closely with president Sung Bong Lee and experienced firsthand the depth of his philosophy," said Young Eun Park, assistant professor at Sookmyung Women's University in Seoul. "His visionary approach, combined with his unwavering support and mentorship, created an environment where innovation and excellence thrived.



"President Lee consistently emphasized the importance of empathizing with diverse perspectives and understanding markets from their viewpoint, a principle that became the cornerstone of our global pitches," added Park. "I can say without hesitation that he is one of the finest leaders in our industry, and it is incredibly gratifying to see his extraordinary contributions recognized with this well-deserved award. He has not only set new standards for PR but also empowered countless professionals, including myself, to reach new heights in our careers.

