Journalist Syed Tajamul Joins PDP

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Senior Journalist Syed Tajamul Bukhari today formally joined Peoples Party (PDP) in the presence of party chief Mehbooba Mufti.

The PDP president welcomed Tajamul in the party fold and appointed him party's Chief Spokesman with the immediate effect. Tajamul has over 15 years' experience in electronic and has worked for Sen Channel, Take 1, and Gulistan. He is likely to contest from north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Speaking on the occasion, Tajamul said that he was impressed by the vision of late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed since beginning and to carry forward his legacy, PDP president is already in the field.“I decided to extend a helping hand to PDP chief and ensure Bandipora gets due representation. I am hopeful that people will vote for PDP in the upcoming Assembly polls,” he said. (NVI)

