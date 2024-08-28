Police Officer Was Injured In Kherson As Result Of Drone Munition Drop

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A policeman was in Kherson the day before as a result of a drone dropping ammunition.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the of the Kherson region in a report for the past day.

“In the afternoon, the Russian military dropped a munition from a drone on the territory of a station in the Tavriysky neighborhood of Kherson . The explosion injured a 27-year-old Kherson police officer, he suffered explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, and shrapnel wounds to the head, chest, and abdomen,” the statement said.

Also, in the coastal zone of the city's central district, a utility company's vehicle was damaged by an enemy UAV attack the day before.

The police report that two women aged 23 and 80 and two men aged 62 and 64 were injured in Dniprovskyi district as a result of enemy drone attacks. The people have explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, and an acute stress reaction.

Three people killed in Russian drone attack on

It is also noted that in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, the enemy deliberately dropped explosives from a drone on the area near a cafe where people were staying. Three men aged 39, 63 and 65 were injured in the attack. While providing them with medical care, the occupiers repeatedly attacked the medical team with a drone, and three medical workers were injured. The ambulance sustained mechanical damage. The wheels of the patrol police car were also damaged, but the police still managed to evacuate the wounded civilians and medics.

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were killed and 14 others were injured in the past day as a result of Russian shelling of Kherson region.

Photo: National Police