$59.44 Bn Yogurt Markets - Global Dairy-Based Yogurt, Non-Dairy Based Yogurt, Flavored Yogurt, Plain Yogurt) Forecast 2024-2030

In recent years, the market has seen notable trends that reflect changing consumer preferences and societal shifts. Increasing consumption of yogurt owing to its associated health benefits, improved availability and supply chain of yogurt through online platforms, and significant demand for yogurt owing to the presence of flavored and lactose-free products are contributing to the expansion of the yogurt market.

However, the market faces certain challenges, such as health risks associated with artificial additives and ingredients in yogurt and product recalls coupled with significant consumption of substitute products, hindering the growth of the yogurt market. On the other hand, the increasing development of organic and vegan yogurt and rising adoption attributed to convenient and innovative yogurt packaging formats presents a potential opportunity for the yogurt market to flourish in the coming years.

Regional Insights

The yogurt market has been experiencing significant growth in the Americas, with a notable interest in Greek and non-dairy options. Consumer preferences are shifting toward healthier and functional foods, which is driving the consumption of dairy-free yogurt in the region. The yogurt market in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) is marked by a strong preference for traditional and plain yogurt manufacturers. With a rich history of yogurt consumption, companies in this region often favor authentic and regional specialties in their products.

Furthermore, the EMEA yogurt market is observing a rise in the demand for probiotic, high-protein, and lactose-free yogurts owing to health-conscious consumers. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) yogurt market is rapidly growing and evolving, attributed to the rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and a growing emphasis on healthy lifestyles of the population.

The region's diverse yogurt market is influenced by various cultural dietary habits and economic conditions. Innovation in flavors and formats has been a key to capturing the diverse consumer preferences within the region. The growing availability of spoonable and drinkable yogurt products through e-commerce platforms is gaining traction among younger consumers of the region.

Recent Developments

Danone Made Yogurt from Vegetable Waste

Danone SA and five other food innovators have teamed up to share their expertise and create a revolutionary vegetable yogurt. The prototype utilized NoPalm Ingredients yeast derived from fermenting vegetable waste.

Valio-backed Oddlygood Acquires Kavli's Vegan Brand Planti

Valio Group acquired the vegan brand Planti from Norway's Kavli Holding. This acquisition includes the transfer of ownership of the Planti brand, associated intellectual property rights, and a production facility located in Turku, Finland. As part of the acquisition, Valio has acquired Planti's production facility in the Finnish city of Turku.

Skyrrup Strengthens Portfolio with Launch of Lactose free Greek Yogurt

Bharat Skyr & Doodh Products Private Limited unveiled their new lactose-free Greek yogurt. Crafted using A2 Cow Milk, this yogurt is rich in protein, containing 7.5 grams per serving. It is free from preservatives and added sugar, providing a wholesome and nutritious option.

