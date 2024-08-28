Cannabis Cultivation Market - Global Food Additives, Oils, Tinctures, Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa Forecast 2024-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cannabis Cultivation market by Product (Food Additives, Oils, Tinctures), Type (Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa), Source, Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cannabis Cultivation Market grew from USD 3.64 billion in 2023 to USD 4.15 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 14.09%, reaching USD 9.17 billion by 2030.
This process requires careful attention to the plant's life cycle, from germination to harvesting, including the control of environmental factors such as light, temperature, humidity, soil pH, and nutrients. The proliferation in cannabis cultivation has been primarily fueled by the expanding legalization of cannabis for both medical and recreational use, which has driven demand and facilitated the establishment of a legal market. Innovations in cultivation technology, such as hydroponics and LED lighting, have also contributed to the sector's growth, alongside an increasing social acceptance of cannabis consumption.
However, compliance with diverse state and federal laws and the financial burden of taxation and licensing fees add complexity for cultivators, impeding their development. Thus, the industry is investing in more sustainable practices, such as the use of renewable energy and water recycling systems. Advancements in genetic modification and breeding may lead to new cannabis strains with unique properties, catering to a wider range of consumers. The integration of artificial intelligence and data analytics could further optimize cultivation processes and yield management, enhancing both efficiency and profitability.
Regional Insights
In the Americas, cannabis cultivation has undergone significant transformation, especially in regions where legislation has shifted towards legalization. Canada and certain states of the USA have established robust legal frameworks that govern the production, sale, and consumption of cannabis. These regions host some of the world's largest cannabis companies, which are heavily regulated, publicly traded, and adhere to strict quality controls. Cannabis cultivation is largely illegal and associated with significant stigma in many APAC countries.
However, locations, including Australia and Thailand, are initiating medical cannabis programs, and there is growing interest in hemp production, typically for CBD oil and industrial uses, in countries such as China. The EMEA region is witnessing a burgeoning medical cannabis market, with countries such as Germany, Israel, and the UK implementing medical programs that have opened doors for cultivation under strict regulations.
Cannabis companies in EMEA often focus on medical-grade products, adhering to pharmaceutical standards such as Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). The production environment tends towards highly controlled indoor or greenhouse settings. Some African countries, including Lesotho and South Africa, are exploring cannabis cultivation for both medical and economic development purposes, aiming to supply both domestic markets and exports primarily to European countries.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 185
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $4.15 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $9.17 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 14.0%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Cannabis Legalization and Rise in Trend of Indoor Cultivation Potential Use of Cannabis for Medical Treatment and Scientific Research Government Support for Legal Cannabis Cultivation and Education Program
Market Restraints
Environmental Downside of Cannabis Cultivation and Existence of Illegal Cultivation Practices
Market Opportunities
Use of AI and ML in Cannabis Cultivation Growing Application of Marijuana and Hemp in Various Industries
Market Challenges
Challenges to Scaling Cannabis Cultivation and Regulatory Pressure
Market Segmentation Analysis
Product: Availability of high-potency CBD oils for patients with specific therapeutic needs Type: Preference for Indica in colder climates and for individuals seeking pain relief and relaxation Source: Exponential use of CBD flowers for recreational and medicinal use Application: Emerging legalization of cannabis to accelerate its industrial consumption
Industry Insights
Market Disruption Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis Pricing Analysis Technology Analysis Patent Analysis Trade Analysis Regulatory Framework Analysis
Key Company Profiles
ABcann Medicinals, Inc. Acreage Holdings AgMedica Bioscience Inc. Aleafia Health Inc. Atlas Growers Ltd. Aurora Cannabis Inc. Better Group Holdings C3 Industries, Inc. Cannabis Sativa, Inc. Cannatrek Limited Canopy Growth Corporation Cresco Labs, LLC Cronos Group Curaleaf Holding Inc. Ecofibre Limited Gilead Sciences, Inc. Green Thumb Industries Inc. Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc HEXO Operations Inc. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Lexaria Bioscience Mammoth Farms Maricann Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. Organigram Holdings Inc. SNDL Inc Tilray, Inc. Trulieve Cannabis Corp Ultra Health Verano Holdings LLC Village Farms International Inc.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
Product
Food Additives Oils Tinctures
Type
Cannabis Indica Cannabis Sativa
Source
Application
Industrial Consumption Medical Consumption Recreational Consumption
Region
Americas
Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas
Asia-Pacific
Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam
Europe, Middle East & Africa
Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Cannabis Cultivation Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN28082024004107003653ID1108609913
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.