Keolis MHI Places Commuters First with "Think Like a Passenger" Ethos

(MENAFN- Biz Talk Consultancy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – August 27th, 2024 –In today's increasingly automated world, Keolis MHI, the region’s leading Rail management and transportation solutions organisation, emphasizes the irreplaceable role of its people. While technology plays a vital role in efficiency, Keolis MHI prioritizes the human touch that ensures a welcoming, comfortable, and efficient travel experience for passengers.



Think Like a Passenger: A Collaborative Approach to Passenger Satisfaction

Keolis MHI leverages its "Think Like a Passenger" program, a global and collaborative effort with its subsidiaries, to prioritize customer satisfaction and establish itself as the preferred transportation option within any city it operates. This program allows for customization based on specific network needs and is built on three key promises:

• Collective Design: Passenger and employee insights are used to identify areas for improvement and design solutions that exceed expectations.

• Smart Choices: Passengers are offered a range of options throughout their journey to personalize their experience.

• Richer Experience: Goes beyond the basics to provide new experiences and make public transport the preferred choice for commuting.



Thinking Like a Passenger in Action

The approach caters to the customer and regular feedback, these focus on various elements and are subjected to continuous enhancement and seasonal changes. Some examples look at Providing Quality Service; Maintaining the right temperature, cleanliness, and hygiene throughout the day, ensuring proper functioning of emergency alarms. Simultaneously, Customer Service Solutions; Assistance on travel options, provides information before and during disruptions, and actively listening to passenger’s concerns in real-time.

Moreover, at Keolis MHI a complimenting approach is the Keolis Signature Service (KSS). This program offers personalized assistance, innovation in service delivery and going the extra mile to ensure a smooth and effortless experience.



Vikas Sardana, Chief Operations Officer at Keolis MHI said "In today's transportation landscape focused on automation, Keolis MHI recognizes the enduring value of human interaction. We believe that technology is a powerful tool, but it cannot replicate the warmth, empathy, and local knowledge that our staff brings to the table. Our 'Think Like a Passenger' program ensures that our employees understand the needs of our riders and can provide them with a welcoming and comfortable journey. This human touch is what sets Keolis MHI apart and makes us the preferred choice for travelers.'



Vikas adds, 'By prioritizing the human touch, we create a harmonious travel environment that goes beyond just getting from point A to point B. Our staff are attentive to passenger needs, offering assistance and a friendly smile. This focus on passenger well-being ensures a positive experience that keeps people coming back and choosing public transport. We believe that public transport should be a smooth and enjoyable part of any journey, and our human-centric approach helps us achieve that goal.'



Keolis MHI: A Global Leader in Human-Centric Transportation Solutions

By integrating global expertise in managing diverse public transportation systems with a commitment to the human element, Keolis MHI distinguishes itself as a leader in the transportation sector. Their approach goes beyond technology, emphasizing a deep understanding of passenger needs, fostering a skilled and motivated workforce, and driving continuous innovation. This comprehensive strategy positions Keolis MHI at the forefront of the ever-evolving global transportation landscape, ensuring success across a wide range of mobility solutions.







