Dubai holds position as top location for an Executive Nomad in Savills study

Dubai, UAE has retained its lead position, for the second consecutive year, in the latest Savills Executive Nomad Index, launched today, as part of the firm’s Impacts programme. Meanwhile, UAE capital Abu Dhabi is hot on its heels, moving from fourth place to second this year, with the UAE taking the top two spots on the index.

The Savills Executive Nomad Index ranks 25 destinations for long-term remote workers. All either have a digital nomad visa programme, or equivalent, or in the case of the US and European countries, are already part of a large economic bloc that allows free movement of people for living or work. They offer favourable climates year-round, a high quality of life and have established prime residential markets.



Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi rank highly in several categories; however, Dubai has a large advantage in the air connectivity which places it ahead of Abu Dhabi overall. Dubai International, its main airport, is the world’s busiest for international passenger traffic. The recently announced Al Makhtoum airport expansion in Dubai will make it the largest airport in the world upon completion.

“Dubai and Abu Dhabi are incredibly appealing to executive nomads, because they offer everything you need to thrive both personally and professionally, from modern infrastructure to high quality of life,” says Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency - Middle East at Savills.

While these cities are well known for their tourist attractions and luxury hotels, there is much more to Dubai and Abu Dhabi: “We’ve seen a real focus on creating a lively business environment where there are plenty of opportunities to grow, build networks and make lifelong connections,” adds Andrew.

Cities with beachside access continue to outperform in the top 10 led by Málaga (3rd), Miami (4th), Lisbon (5th), Barcelona (6th) and Palma (7th).





